Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 16: Taking Indian Adventure Racing to International platforms, NthAdventure becomes the first Indian company to have a representation at the International Adventure Racing Conference (IARC) held at the Adventure Racing World Championship in South Africa in October 2023.

IARC is a global event, held annually at the World Championship host country inviting Global leaders associated with the Adventure Racing. These Global Speakers are Athletes, Race Directors, Referees, Federations, Media houses, Sponsors and Partners. Heidi Muller the CEO of Adventure Racing World Series kicked off the conference by saying lets, "Strive for excellence" and "Build a supportive global network".

India also becomes the first Asian country to launch an Adventure Racing Magazine. The Magazine highlights the efforts of Indian AR, brands, Indian Athletes, and the journey which was launched by the CEO of Adventure Racing World Series, Heidi Muller along with the NthAdventure Co-founders, Ajita Madan and Sayeesha Kirani.

Ajita, also becomes the first person from India & Asia to be one of the speaker sat the conference along with speakers from Sweden, New Zealand, Uruguay, South Africa, USA, Norway, Brazil, Australia, and Croatia.

Ajita Madan said, "It's a moment of proud to represent our country at an international platform and showcasing how adventure sports are evolving in the country.India is vast and diverse country, and we are in the era where Adventure sports are also given focus. Through Adventure Racing, we would like to show the world our Incredible country and invite international teams to experience our beautiful terrain, rich culture, and diverse hospitality."

Adventure Racing is a multi-discipline, non-marked, human powered self-supported team sport termed as World's Toughest Team Sport spanning across 3-10 days of non-stop racing. This year's AR World Championship had 109 Team of 4 athletes each representing 38 Countries. The total course was designed for 850 KM that included MTB, Trail Running, Hiking, Kayaking, Abseiling and Orienteering. The team from Sweden became the World Champions 2023 by completing the course in 118 hours followed by Spain at 2nd place and Estonia took the 3rd Spot. This sport is currently growing in India and our teams are making its way to the global platforms.

India's only licensed organization to host Adventure Racing events in the country, "NthAdventure" has been putting in tremendous efforts to grow the sport as well as create more awareness. From past 8 years their contribution is instrumental from building the athletes skill set, creating racing platforms. They have travelled to various international races such as New Zealand, Thailand, South Africa, Mauritius, Lesotho to bringing international exposure to the Indian teams and promote Indian Adventure Tourism. They also focus on Youth Development thru exclusive events for schools and universities in addition to hosting National and Asian Regional Races.

In addition to beginners and promo Adventure Races, annually NthAdventure hosts Adventure Racing Championships India (ARCI) the national race which qualifies teams for the Asia Championship. This year two teams from India will be representing the country in Philippines at the Asia Regional Championships from 21 to 25 November 2023.

NthAdventure is a Bangalore based Adventure and Outdoor sports company and is the only licensed organization in India to host Adventure Racing from Adventure Racing World Series - USA. NthAdventure's prime focus is to grow and build Adventure Racing and Orienteering community in India. Both the Race Directors have been part of multiple Expedition Races, and since 2016 creating platforms for Indian teams to be race ready at global stages.

To know more visit their website: www.nthadventure.com or contact: explore@nthadventure.com

