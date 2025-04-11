PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11: Transformation NOW! 2025 India, hosted by NTT DATA Business Solutions, emerged as a premier industry event, bringing together over 1,200 attendees, including business leaders, technology experts, and enterprise innovators. The event featured more than 15 insightful sessions, offering a platform for discussions on ERP modernization, cloud adoption, AI integration, and data management strategies.

Also Read | 'Jaat' Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol Scores Second-Highest Opening After 'Gadar 2'; Here's What Movie Needs To Gross To Be a 'Hit!.

A special keynote session by Sonam Wangchuk captivated the audience as he shared insights on his artificial glacier project, highlighting sustainability through innovation. He explained how these ice stupas provide a sustainable water source for high-altitude regions, addressing seasonal water shortages. His talk emphasized the role of technology and indigenous knowledge in combating climate change and ensuring water security.

Speaking about the event, Gaurav Agarwal, EVP & MD NTT DATA Business Solutions India, said, "Transformation NOW! 2025 India is a premier platform for shaping the future of digital enterprises. We are thrilled to host industry leaders, technology experts, and visionaries like Sonam Wangchuk, whose insights on sustainability and innovation inspired attendees. The event brought together thought leaders across industries to discuss the evolving technology landscape, from ERP modernization to AI and cloud adoption."

Also Read | TikTok Layoffs: ByteDance-Owned Platform Lays Off E-Commerce Team in US Over Poor Performance Amid Ongoing US-China Trade Tariffs War, Say Reports.

The event also showcased the digital human platform PARSONII developed by NTT DATA Business Solutions' global innovation team. This AI-driven innovation demonstrated the future of human avatar interaction, highlighting its potential applications in customer service, healthcare, and enterprise communication.

With an impressive lineup of thought leaders, technology innovations, and strategic discussions, Transformation NOW! 2025 India reinforced its position as a must-attend event for enterprises looking to navigate the future of digital transformation.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners. With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate sustainable growth and success - from strategic consulting and implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 16,000 dedicated employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.

NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA, a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group.

For more information please visit:

* NTT DATA Business Solution on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ntt-data-business-solutions/

* Gaurav Agarwal on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gaurav-agarwal-a0929a14/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)