Gachibowli (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Understanding the importance of diversity and inclusion, students at Oakridge International School, Gachibowli celebrated World Children's Day through a week-long series of events and activities to spread the message. They were devised to engage students and celebrate their innocence and individuality.

The entire school community gathered to celebrate the absolute best of childhood while promoting the year's theme, "Inclusion, For Every Child."

Also Read | More and More over Time, as We Hew Closer to the Truth, Twitter Will Earn the Trust of the … – Latest Tweet by Elon Musk.

This apart, the entire Oakridge, Gachibowli community expressed its support for UNICEF's mission to stand up for children's rights and reimagine a better world for all children by joining in with the organization's call to action to wear blue on World Children's Day. Every member of the school including staff and students donned blue clothing which signifies the depth of thinking skills and breadth of knowledge.

Throughout the week, the students were observed participating in a variety of events, including 'Wear Blue to School', Special assemblies, Flip the Script Lesson Plan, Extempore Sessions, and Classroom Engagement Sessions. They were also extremely excited to be a part of the Oakridge Campground that aimed to build their agile thinking and effective leadership skills.

Also Read | Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast Case: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Visits Spot, Holds High-Level Meeting With Senior Police Officers.

The students also wrote their thoughts on SDG 4, that is, Quality Education, and explained what SDG means to them. These activities were essential for them to not only frame their voice but also find a platform to project the same. Through activities like these, the school is nurturing international mindedness, honing global citizens, and nurturing future leaders.

On this occasion, Ritu Agarwal, the Head of the Early Years segment said, "One of the very core emotions that is reflected in every corner of our school is happiness. In this week-long celebration, happy faces were visible across the campus. In this regard, all the staff members ensured that children not only understood but practiced inclusivity. At Oakridge, we nurture and celebrate all the values of childhood- innocence, imagination, and curiosity!"

Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, a part of Nord Anglia Education, nurtures students to become inclusive individuals and future leaders. With the expert set of faculty and class apart IBDP program, the students make the most out of their learning experience.

For more information, please visit www.oakridge.in/gachibowli.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)