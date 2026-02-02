Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 2 (ANI): On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, the Gujarat tableau presented at the national parade in New Delhi won first prize in the "Popular Choice Category" for the fourth consecutive year, the release said.

According to a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the winning trophy and certificate of appreciation were presented to Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel by Vikrant Pandey, Secretary, Commissioner of Information, and Kishor Bachani.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary MK Das, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, and senior officials from the Office of the Commissionerate of Information were present.

On Sunday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that the budget for the year 2026-27, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a budget that propels the Reform Express towards Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Responding to the Union Budget, he said that the budget prepared at Kartavya Bhavan focuses on three duties. Of these three duties, the first is to accelerate and sustain economic growth, the second is to fulfil the aspirations of the people and build their capacity. The third duty aligns with the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and gives priority to agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries, self-help groups, the rural economy, and inclusive development for all.

The Chief Minister said that this budget will strengthen the pillars of GYAN, namely Garib (the poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), Nari Shakti, as well as Divyangjan. Moreover, a highly commendable approach has been adopted to include all sectors of society and every section of the population in the creation of Viksit Bharat.

Welcoming the future benefits to Gujarat under this Union Budget, the Chief Minister said that the inclusion of Lothal and Dholavira in the country's archaeological heritage cluster tourism development will realise the approach of 'Virasat bhi Vikas bhi ' in Gujarat through tourism. With the scheme to prepare 10,000 tourist guides for 20 iconic tourist destinations across the country, employment opportunities at Gujarat's iconic tourist places will also increase. (ANI)

