Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: One Point One Solutions Ltd. (1Point1), a publicly listed leader in Business Process Management (BPM) and digital transformation services, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in TECHSCIENT.AI PRIVATE LIMITED, a next-generation AI-powered no-code automation firm specialising in autonomous software engineering. The strategic acquisition strengthens 1Point1's AI-led automation capabilities and positions it as a key player in India's digital transformation landscape.

TECHSCIENT.AI, incorporated in September 2024, is an AI-first deep-tech firm focused on no-code workflow automation, generative AI solutions, and intelligent process orchestration. Its proprietary platform enables enterprises to design, deploy, and scale AI-driven workflows without manual coding, enhancing operational efficiency across industries.

"With this acquisition, 1Point1 enhances its strategic focus on AI-powered transformation," said Akshay Chhabra, Promoter & Director, 1Point1. "TECHSCIENT.AI's autonomous AI capabilities represent a pioneering shift in BPM. By integrating their advanced solutions into our ecosystem, we are enabling enterprises to automate complex operations, optimise costs, and scale at unprecedented speed."

TECHSCIENT.AI's flagship platform integrates AI-native automation, API-first architecture, and real-time data intelligence to enhance customer experience and enterprise efficiency. The acquisition aligns with 1Point1's commitment to AI-driven BPM, enabling rapid digital transformation across BFSI, healthcare, fintech, e-commerce, and logistics. The acquisition will enable 1Point1 to embed intelligent automation into its core BPM offerings and deliver more comprehensive, technology-led solutions to its clients. It will enhance the company's ability to engage with new-age enterprises and digital-first clients seeking scalable, AI-driven solutions.

1Point1 will embed TECHSCIENT.AI's autonomous AI engine within its BPM framework to optimise customer management, back-office operations, and workflow automation. The combined teams will focus on co-developing scalable AI-driven solutions for industries seeking intelligent automation at scale.

The acquisition is expected to be fully completed by September 30, 2025.

About One Point One Solutions Ltd. (1Point1)

1Point1 is a leading BPM and digital transformation company delivering AI-driven automation solutions for enterprises worldwide. Focused on operational efficiency and process innovation, 1Point1 enables businesses to scale with intelligent, technology-led services. 1Point1 combines global experience, cutting-edge AI technology & expert outsourcing to drive transformation to enable businesses to accelerate in their growth journey. Over the last nearly two decades, it has acquired a reputation as a leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) and digital transformation services. Present across over nine locations, worldwide, it is represented by over 5,000 employees.

