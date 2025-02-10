PNN

New Delhi [India], February 10: Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli - February 08, 2025: The second edition of the One World One Family Cup (OWOF Cup), a unique cricketing event uniting sports and humanitarian service, concluded successfully at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli. Spearheaded by Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission (SMSGHM) under the guidance of Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, the event saw retired cricketing legends come together to support the noble cause of Nutrition, Health, and Education for All.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh: Ashwini Vaishnaw Dismisses Reports of Prayagraj Station Closure, Says Train Services Are on.

The much-anticipated match witnessed cricketing greats from India and Sri Lanka, including Venkatesh Prasad, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Marvan Atapattu, Aravinda De Silva, Muthiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga, and Chaminda Vaas, among others, competing with great fervor.

Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, the visionary behind this initiative, stated, "The One World One Family Cup is more than just a cricket match; it is a platform where the sporting fraternity unites for a greater cause--to uplift those deprived of essential necessities like education, healthcare, and nutrition. This is a testament to our commitment to humanity, and I am grateful to all those who took time to join hands in spreading the message of unity and compassion."

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, February 10: Damage CTRL to Face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, CM Punk, AJ Styles to Make Appearances; Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches and Other Exciting Events To Look Forward To on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Cricketing legend Dr. Sunil Gavaskar, who presided over the event, added, "Cricket for a Cause is a celebration of humanity. In India, cricket is more than a sport--it is a unifying force. Nothing is more meaningful than cricketing icons coming together to support millions through such a noble initiative. We deeply appreciate the efforts of Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai in organizing this remarkable event. We look forward to returning for the third edition next year."

Under the leadership of Venkatesh Prasad, One World (India) secured a thrilling six-run victory over One Family (Sri Lanka). However, in the spirit of OWOF, the match had no losers--only winners united by the love for cricket and a commitment to global welfare.

Captain Venkatesh Prasad reflected on the significance of the event, stating, "Winning or losing does not matter here; the real victory is in the lives that will be transformed through this initiative. We are humbled to contribute to SMSGHM's mission of providing free education, healthcare, and nutrition to the needy."

Echoing similar sentiments, Marvan Atapattu, Captain of One Family (Sri Lanka), expressed his gratitude, saying, "It is an honor for us Sri Lankans to be part of this initiative. Cricket has the power to unite, and today, it has brought us together to serve humanity. We look forward to more such opportunities."

Adding to the excitement, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai announced the launch of the Vishwanath-Gavaskar Cricket Academy for Boys at Sri Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli. This free-of-cost residential cricket academy, named in honor of legendary cricketers, will select students purely on merit, ensuring that deserving young talents receive professional training without financial constraints.

Engraved with the message "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"--The World is One Family--the One World One Family Cup 2025 successfully embodied the spirit of unity and collective responsibility.

One World One Family is a humanitarian movement led by Sri Madhusudan Sai, dedicated to uplifting marginalized communities through transformative initiatives in Nutrition, Education, and Healthcare. Over the past 12 years, the Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission has positively impacted over 13 million lives worldwide informed Dr Sandeep Marwah President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University while talking to the press. The One World One Family movement continues to pave the way for a future where compassion leads the way, ensuring that no one is left behind added Marwah

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)