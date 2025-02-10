Monday Night Raw on February 10 presents fans with the opportunity to watch high-octane action coupled with some big appearances. The road to WrestleMania 41 is well and truly on and that brings us to the next PLE (Premium Live Event) the Elimination Chamber 2025, the qualifying matches for which will continue. Last week's Monday Night Raw saw CM Punk punch his ticket to the Elimination Chamber match. Former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has made it to the Elimination Chamber 2025 match with Rhea Ripley accidentally costing Iyo Sky the match. This can plant the seeds of a potential feud between the two leading up to a WWE Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41, something that the fans might love. ‘Roman Reigns Will Be Out For The Foreseeable Future’ WWE Raw Announcer Michael Cole Confirms Update on Tribal Chief Following Assault by Seth Rollins in WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (Watch Video).

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Qualifying Matches

On WWE Monday Night Raw (February 10), we will have two more Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches. Rey Mysterio will take on Logan Paul while Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria fights Bayley. CM Punk, Drew McIntyre and John Cena are already in the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 match and both Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul will look to give their absolute best and join them. The Women's Elimination Chamber 2025 match will feature Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair. It will be interesting to see who, among Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in this match.

Liv Morgan-Raquel Rodriguez to Face Damage CTRL

The team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will face Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky and a returning Dakota Kai. Iyo Sky might have been unintentionally screwed by Rhea Ripley when she faced Liv Morgan one-on-one last week and she will hope to gain some redemption for that defeat.

Adam Pearce Announces Matches, Appearances for Monday Night Raw

CM Punk, AJ Styles to Make Appearances

Raw General Manager (GM) Adam Pearce also stated that AJ Styles will be making an appearance on the show and so will CM Punk. Fans will look forward to hearing from the 'Phenomenal One' as well as the 'Second City Saint'. Also, WWE Men's Royal Rumble 2025 match winner Jey Uso also expected to make an appearance. AJ Styles made his return from injury at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 where he was eliminated by Logan Paul and he might confront 'The Maverick' as a result of that.

CM Punk, on the other hand, had beaten Sami Zayn in a classic last week to book a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber 2025 match and fans can expect him to cut a nice promo on his competitors so far--Drew McIntyre and John Cena.

