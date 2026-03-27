Back to Our Roots, With the Consumer Always at the Core

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: OnePlus India today announced a significant expansion of its after-sales service infrastructure by 50%, effective April 2026, enabling users to access more convenient and premium service experiences through OPPO India's established service network. Alongside the service expansion, the company continues to prioritize its direct-to-consumer channels in India, the company's traditional heartland.

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The service expansion will see the number of authorised service centers grow from 400 to more than 600, extending coverage to 500 cities nationwide including in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets. Users will continue to benefit from OnePlus' response commitment, genuine spare parts guarantee, and trained technician standards, now with significantly reduced travel distances and wait times.

OnePlus has reaffirmed its commitment to its direct-to-consumer model -- the channel that first established the brand and built its loyal following in India. By returning its roots, OnePlus will deepen its engagement with its core community of tech enthusiasts and digital-first consumers, while bringing greater value through competitive pricing and a sharpened focus on innovation tailored for the Indian market.

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As part of this announcement OnePlus also reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the Indian market, with solid product development, and community initiatives remaining fully operational. All existing warranties, software updates, and user commitments continue without interruption. Meanwhile the company will debut the OnePlus Nord 6 on April 7th, a device engineered to challenge flagship performance standards and meet the demands of ambitious young users who refuse to compromise on speed or performance.

About OnePlus India

OnePlus is a global technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the 'Never Settle' mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit oneplus.in.

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