New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Political leaders on Friday commended the government's recent measure to shield consumers from a potential rise in fuel prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ram Nath Thakur lauded the government's decision, calling it very important, while also commenting on the opposition's stance.

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Speaking to ANI, Thakur stated, "The decision taken by the Government of India is very important and has been taken for the benefit of the common people..." Commenting on the opposition's reaction, he added, "Opposition party has a work to oppose everything, they are doing their work and we are doing our work...The opposition should feel ashamed when they level allegations against the Prime Minister, who has slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel..."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson C.R. Kesavan, on Friday, said the government's decision was thoughtful, bold and very determined. Kesavan says, "This thoughtful, bold, and very determined decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel will have a very positive multiplier effect in each and every Indian household, and this will also tremendously boost the confidence in our country... "

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"We thank the PM for this thoughtful decision... Unlike the erstwhile Congress regimes whose motive was always electoral profit, when confronted during crisis and challenges, PM Narendra Modi's priority has always been national interest, and the welfare and well-being of the people have been of paramount importance to the PM..." he added, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP MP Hema Malini also praises the government's decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel says, "It has become the habit of some people to speak against our Modi ji. We know that our government and Modi ji are doing very good work in every sector."

"We should be very careful about making any such statements (on reports suggesting the government could push for a lockdown amid the West Asia crisis)," she adds.

The remarks come after the Central government reduced excise duty on petrol to 23 per litre and brought it down to zero for diesel, as per a Gazette notification issued under the provisions of the Central Excise Act, 1944. Additionally, a windfall tax of 21.5 per litre has been imposed on diesel exports.

The decision follows escalating tensions in West Asia, particularly the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz--a crucial route that handles nearly one-fifth of the world's crude oil supply. Before the crisis, India sourced around 12-15% of its oil imports through this route. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)