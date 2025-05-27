SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 27: In a landmark move reinforcing its leadership in the clean energy sector, Onix Renewable Limited has commenced development of a 1,959 MW solar power project under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (under the PM-KUSUM Scheme), spearheaded by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

This ambitious initiative is a pivotal step towards decentralised solar energy generation in the state, reflecting Onix Renewable's enduring commitment to India's renewable energy mission and the Government of Maharashtra's drive to empower agricultural and rural communities through clean power.

Project at a Glance:

* Total Capacity: 1,959 MW

* Scheme: MSKVY 2.0

* Off-taker: MSEDCL

SPVs:

* NOPL Pace Green Energy Private Limited - 990 MW

* NOPL Solar Projects Private Limited - 969 MW

Project Objective: Decarbonize rural power supply, enhance agricultural productivity, and accelerate Maharashtra's energy transition.

Development Status:

* Land acquisition has been successfully completed across the majority of targeted sites.

* Project execution is progressing at an accelerated pace, with plant design, engineering, and on-ground mobilization in full swing.

* A significant portion of EPC allotments and construction activities are already underway across multiple locations in Maharashtra.

* All efforts are being implemented in strict adherence to regulatory and environmental compliance, ensuring sustainable development and long-term project viability.

Strategic Importance:

This large-scale solar venture not only fortifies Onix Renewable Limited's role as a frontrunner in India's energy transformation but also aligns with national goals for green infrastructure, agricultural resilience, and rural electrification.

"We are honoured to support the Government of Maharashtra and MSEDCL in realizing this transformative solar mission," said Mr. Divyesh Savaliya, Responsible Chairman & Managing Director, Onix Renewable Limited. "Through innovation, collaboration, and execution excellence, we aim to drive lasting impact for our investors, communities, and the environment."

For more information, visit the website at https://onixrenewable.com/

