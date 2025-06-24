VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: OPPO India's soon-to-be-launched Reno14 Series merges cutting-edge technology with a design inspired by nature. With its aerospace-grade aluminium frame, one-piece sculpted glass back, ultra-thin screen bezels, and exceptional durability, the Reno14 Series is defining a new standard for premium smartphone design -- where sleek aesthetics meet structural integrity. The Reno14 Pro also sets a new performance benchmark as India's first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, offering exceptional efficiency and flagship-level speed.

Also Read | Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Crafted to Dazzle: Flagship Style Meets Smart Texture

This is not just another smartphone, this is flagship fashion in your palm. OPPO introduces a first-of-its-kind iridescent glow finish, created using an advanced twelve-layer ultra-high precision patterned coating technology. Compared to the typical six-layer construction in past Reno designs, this process includes five rounds of micron-level optimisation, creating light and shadow lines at just 20 microns, the narrowest in the industry.

Also Read | World Wi-Fi Day 2025: India Moves Towards Deeper Nationwide Wi-Fi Coverage, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

This meticulous process produces a mesmerising iridescent design that reflects multiple colour tones including hints of red, orange, yellow, green, cyan, blue, purple, pink, gold, and silver. The result is a delicate, colourful and prismatic surface that shifts vibrantly with movement.

The Pearl White variants of the Reno14 Pro and Reno14 feature the industry's first OPPO Velvet Glass, paired with a one-piece sculpted glass back. This is crafted using a cold-sculpting process that involves 65 precise steps. Compared to conventional methods, it takes 100% more engraving time (from 9 to 18 minutes) and 50% more polishing time (from 4,000 to 6,000 seconds). The result is a seamless, refined finish that enhances both the look and premium, anti-fingerprint feel of the device.

The Titanium Grey variant uses a high-reflective coating on a matte base, creating a dynamic play of light for a modern look.

OPPO also introduces a bold Forest Green variant for the Reno14, featuring an industry-first luminous loop deco. This effect mimics lighting around the rear camera using offset printing with variable light transmittance and a high-reflective coating.

A Durable Design that is Built for Every Element

The OPPO Reno14's durability comes from its revolutionary Sponge Armor Body - a shock-absorbing internal structure inspired by one of the oldest, most resilient lifeforms on Earth: the sea sponge. Just like the sea sponge withstands centuries of ocean currents, pressure, and impact with its porous resilient body, OPPO's Sponge Armor mimics this natural structure to absorb shocks from accidental drops. It distributes force internally, protecting delicate components and making your device tougher from the inside out.

This internal bionic structure is reinforced with an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame -- a material trusted in aviation for its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and widely used in flagship smartphones. OPPO uses it to strengthen the Reno14's body -- as slim as 7.42mm (in the Pearl White and Forest Green variants) -- while ensuring cooler surface temperatures under heavy loads, making it ideal for performance-driven users and mobile gamers. The Reno14 Pro is 7.58mm thin in the Pearl White variant and 7.48mm in the Titanium Grey variant. This premium metal also lends a polished yet rugged elegance and is over 200% stronger than traditional plastic frames.

The Reno14 Series does not stop at style; it carries the highest IP ratings that certify it against dust and water ingress.

* IP66: Splash protection

* IP68: Survives 1.5m freshwater immersion for up to 30 minutes (tested up to 2m by OPPO)

* IP69: Shields against high-pressure, high-temperature water blasts

Plus, a platinum-coated USB port that is resistant to corrosion. So, whether you are navigating monsoons or poolside adventures, the Reno14 Series is ready--with an underwater photography mode with 4K video quality support--so you never miss the moment.

All-Screen. All Entertainment. All Day.

The Reno14 Series delivers an immersive viewing experience, with the Reno14 Pro featuring a 6.83-inch OLED display, 1.5K resolution, and a 93.6% screen-to-body ratio, while the Reno14 offers a 6.59-inch display with a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio. Both models boast industry's first-tier ultra-thin screen bezels , making them perfect for everything from streaming to social media. A 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1200nits peak brightness, and glove touch support ensure smooth interaction in any environment.

With 3840Hz PWM dimming, low blue light filtering, and HDR10+ support, it is a display made for marathon viewing - certified for Netflix and Amazon Prime HD playback straight out of the box.

OPPO Reno14 Series is more than a smartphone - it is a masterpiece of bio-inspired resilience, aerospace-grade strength, and fashion-first design.

Ultimate Performance with MediaTek Dimensity 8450

The OPPO Reno14 Series, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450, delivers flagship-level photography, intelligent AI performance, and all-day battery life. The chip features the world's first 4nm Cortex-A725 All Big Core architecture, equipped with eight high-performance cores clocked up to 3.25GHz. This results in a 41% improvement in multi-core performance and a 44% reduction in power consumption, making it ideal for intensive tasks such as 4K video editing, real-time AI processing, and mobile gaming.

The chipset's 7-core Mali-G720 GPU delivers a 24% increase in graphics performance while consuming 42% less power. Enhancing its AI capabilities, the integrated NPU 880 offers a 54% boost in AI processing and an 18% improvement in energy efficiency. Additionally, support for LPDDR5X RAM and Wi-Fi 6E ensures ultra-fast app launches, seamless multitasking, and stable connectivity--even when managing large AI models or exporting high-resolution content.

About OPPO India PVT Ltd.

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)