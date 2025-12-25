BusinessWire India

Ambala (Haryana) [India], December 25: Orange Biotech Private Limited is a pharmaceutical company based in Ambala, Haryana, and today announced the expansion of its PCD pharma franchise in India. It is developed to assist distributors, medical representatives, and independent entrepreneurs with a developed model of monopoly PCD pharma franchise that is intended to promote regional development and long-term cooperation.

The growth is in line with the vision of the company to spread its operations nationwide and continue delivering the same quality, ethical conduct of business, and reliability in its operations.

The pharmaceutical industry in India has been experiencing consistent growth in the past few years due to rising access to healthcare, increasing awareness of treatments, and the growing demand for affordable healthcare treatments. In this context, local distribution models like franchise PCD have taken a desirable path to market growth because they are much more flexible and require lower entry costs.

The franchise program used by Orange Biotech Private Limited is designed so that partners have exclusive rights in their specific areas, enabling them to run their business without internal company competition on the brand. Such a monopoly-driven strategy gives franchise associates aspects of market development, professionalism, and customer relations within the allocated areas.

The PCD franchise structure at the company will encompass the outlined systems of operation, clear commercial conditions, and support functions centralized to a single location. The above-mentioned elements are meant to enable business partners to have stable business operations and make business less risky.

Product Portfolio and Process of Production

Orange Biotech Private Limited has a diversified product portfolio of pharmaceutical and healthcare formulations in a variety of dosages. It has a range of tablets, capsules, syrups, injections, topical applications, soft gel capsules, and nutraceutical products that are formulated to counteract the most prevalent therapeutic groups in prescribed treatments.

All products are prepared in WHO-GMP-approved plants within a well-organized third - party pharma manufacturing system. This strategy allows the company to maintain regulatory compliance, quality consistency, and scalability of production while controlling supply efficiency.

An assurance of quality is followed at the procurement, production, and distribution channels to maintain product integrity and reliability. Orange Biotech Private Limited is also able to create new formulations with this manufacturing model as market needs change.

Marketing and Operational Support

Orange Biotech Private Limited, under its franchise program, offers standardized marketing and operational assistance to its partners. This involves product information materials, visual aids, and sampling tools that can be used in professional communication with healthcare providers.

Besides that, the firm provides advice on territory planning, product positioning, and supply coordination. The aim of these support measures is to ensure that franchise associates continue to engage in the market regularly without compromising the ethical standards of promoting themselves.

Nationwide Franchise Availability

The PCD pharma franchise opportunity will be available in various states and regions within India, including metropolitan areas, tier-2 cities, and developing healthcare markets. Territory assignment is done to achieve regional exclusivity and network development.

The company is based in Ambala, Haryana, a pharmaceutical distribution hub, which facilitates effective logistics and delivery of products to partners in a timely manner nationwide.

The growth of Orange Biotech Private Limited indicates our orientation toward systematic growth and market-responsive development, said one of the company's spokesmen. Our franchise program is geared toward assisting partners with quality products, specified procedures, and repeatable operational assistance while adhering to industry standards.

Those parties wishing to know more about the PCD pharma franchise program of Orange Biotech Private Limited can directly contact the company and obtain information on the availability of territory and partnership requirements.

