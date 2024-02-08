PRNewswire

Edison (New Jersey) [US], February 8: Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, is proud to announce that the Rheem Contractor App it designed, won the 2024 'Connected Home Innovation of the Year' award from IoT Breakthrough. The app was developed in collaboration with Rheem®, a leading global manufacturer of water heating and HVACR products.

Also Read | Propose Day 2024: Five Unique Ways To Pop the Question to Your Partner This Propose Day.

The IoT Breakthrough Awards recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market. As a long-term co-development partner with Rheem, Orion provides strategic experience design and engineering services. The Contractor App exemplifies the innovative, user experience-focused digital products that Orion's XD and Software Engineering teams have developed for Rheem.

"This award is a testament to Orion's dedication to innovation and excellence in digital product development," said Raj Patil, Orion's CEO. "Our collaboration with Rheem on its Contractor App sets a new standard for connected home technologies. We are thrilled to be recognized for our partnership and look forward to continuing our journey with Rheem in 'thinking together' to shape the future of IoT solutions."

Also Read | Disney To Invest USD 1.5 Billion in Epic Games To Create Games and Entertainment Universe.

The Rheem Contractor App revolutionizes how HVAC and plumbing contractors install, service, and sell products with the industry's most powerful, intuitive, and easy-to-use app. Utilizing Bluetooth® and a suite of specialized features, the app enables Rheem contractors and plumbers to access resources that simplify their work, including product information and learning resources to help them make informed decisions regarding equipment replacement and repair.

"We are extremely proud of the recognition our team has received with this prestigious award," said Alan Machuga, CTO of Rheem. "This recognition reflects our successful partnership with Orion to co-develop digital-first technologies that improve our customers' experiences and are scalable across our growing digital product portfolio. Orion is a trusted partner in our digital journey that consistently delivers with speed and efficiency to our committed schedules."

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leader in digital transformation and product development services. With a focus on engineering and design thinking, Orion's team of over 6,400 associates offers a unique blend of agility, scale, and maturity. Serving Fortune 1000 companies across diverse industries such as Telecom, Media & Technology, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare, Orion delivers solutions that enhance customer experiences and foster new digital offerings. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

About Rheem®

Founded in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing is a global leader committed to delivering innovative products that save energy and support a more sustainable future. Rheem is the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating, and commercial refrigeration products and is America's #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 80 countries. Paloma Co., Ltd. of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988, and today the company's portfolio of premium brands includes Rheem®, Ruud®, Friedrich®, Raypak®, Sure Comfort®, WeatherKing®, Eemax®, Richmond®, IBC™, Intergas®, Splendid®, Solahart®, EverHot®, and MHG™, as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division. For more information, visit www.rheem.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336259/Orion_Rheem_Contractor_App.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195243/4240974/Orion_Innovation_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:For Orion:Joe LoBelloLoBello CommunicationsJoe@LoBelloCommunications.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)