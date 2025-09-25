New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): PepsiCo India said it is focusing on its long-term partnership with farmers, sustainable manufacturing, and social impact initiatives as it participates in the World Food India 2025 event.

Speaking to ANI at the sidelines of the World Food India 2025, Yashika Singh, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Head, Sustainability, PepsiCo India, said this is the company's third year at the event. "Our focus at this time is our deep relationship with farmers. We work with 27,000 farmers across 14 states. Our focus is on regenerative agriculture, where we are showing how soil health is improved," she said.

She explained that the company is also highlighting its sustainable manufacturing practices. "The energy that is being produced by using the peels of potatoes we use for chips is then run back into the system. This is our second focus. And our third is that we are working in the area of skilling, where we want to provide opportunities to women to make them more capable and enhance their ability to drive livelihoods," Singh said.

On PepsiCo's overall contribution to India's economy, Singh underlined the company's role across the value chain. "Every investment dollar of PepsiCo creates an impact. We did an assessment once and we create 118,000 jobs in India by adding direct and indirect jobs," she said. Singh added that the company's growing manufacturing footprint in tier-II and tier-III cities helps generate employment and supports local communities.

She further noted PepsiCo's global attention on the Indian market. "We had a board visit, we met the Hon'ble Prime Minister. All of this is an indication of India's importance for PepsiCo. India's significance for PepsiCo globally underscores it," she said.

On the government's recent tax changes, Singh welcomed the new GST reform. "It's an absolutely landmark reform and we congratulate the government on it. We are working towards ensuring that the transmission of the GST tax cut happens to our consumers," she said, adding that the company has already started acting on it.

Singh also pointed to PepsiCo's Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, which began in 2019. "There are 4,500 people supporting our global capabilities in highly technical jobs," she said.

PepsiCo has also introduced snacks and beverages tailored to local tastes, along with exports of several products made in India. Singh said the company is committed to making "products in India for India, which are aligned to the consumer taste in India."

