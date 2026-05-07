Business News | Pajson Agro Reports Robust 37% Revenue Growth to Rs 256.92 Crore in FY26

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 7: Pajson Agro India Limited (PAJSON | 544657 | INE14LM01012)), a renowned integrated cashew processing and distribution company, announced its audited financial results for H2 FY26.

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H2 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

-Total Income of ₹138.54 Cr, YoY growth of 37.38%-EBITDA of ₹16.76 Cr, YoY growth of 18.68%-Net Profit of ₹10.57 Cr, YoY growth of 9.04%

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FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

-Total Income of ₹256.92 Cr, YoY growth of 37.18%-EBITDA of ₹37.82 Cr, YoY growth of 24.99%-Net Profit of ₹24.78 Cr, YoY growth of 21.45%

Segment-wise Revenue Mix

-Disributors: 65.21%-Institutions: 33.96%-Misc Revenue: 0.83%

Key Revenue Contributing States

-Delhi: 24.76%-Maharashtra: 13.40%-Rajasthan: 12.94%-Others: 48.90%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Aayush Jain, Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director, said:

"FY26 has been a defining and milestone year for Pajson Agro. Alongside delivering strong financial growth, we successfully achieved our BSE SME listing in December 2025, marking an important step in our long-term journey of building a scalable and integrated cashew processing platform.Our performance reflects the strength of our institution-led business model, deep sourcing relationships, efficient processing capabilities, and expanding customer network across India. Demand for quality cashew products continues to remain strong across food brands, wholesalers, ingredient manufacturers, snack manufacturers, bakery manufacturers, sweet manufacturers, food processors, retailers, and HoReCa players, giving us confidence in the long-term growth potential of the industry.

Over the last few years, we have focused on creating a strong operational foundation with disciplined execution, quality consistency and efficient procurement. As we move ahead, our upcoming capacity expansion from 18,000 MTPA to 55,000 MT will significantly strengthen our ability to serve larger customers, improve scale efficiencies and unlock the next phase of growth.

We believe the cashew industry presents a large and underpenetrated opportunity, both in India and globally, and Pajson Agro is well positioned to emerge as a meaningful player in this evolving value chain."

Commenting on the growth outlook, Mr. Pulkit Jain, Promoter & Non-Executive Director, added:

"Our focus has always been on building Pajson Agro with a long-term and value-driven approach. FY26 reflects the outcome of consistent efforts across sourcing, processing, distribution and customer expansion.The company today operates with a diversified institutional customer base; a growing distributor network and a near-zero waste processing model that enables better value realization across the cashew value chain. We are also seeing encouraging traction for our consumer brand 'Royal Mewa', which we believe can become an important growth driver over the coming years.

India continues to remain one of the world's largest cashew consumption markets, while global demand for healthy snacking and food ingredients is steadily increasing. With our integrated business model, scalable infrastructure and strong market relationships, we are optimistic about the opportunities ahead.

The successful listing during the year has further strengthened our visibility and growth platform, and we remain committed towards building a larger, stronger and more trusted agri-processing enterprise in the years to come."

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