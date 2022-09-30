Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): Parcos presents the Parcos Gold Rush - the first-of-its-kind annual beauty sale by Parcos - which will cater to all of one's beauty indulgence needs for the upcoming festive & wedding season.

This beauty sale experience will feature a wide curation of 100 per cent authentic products from global bestsellers, with multiple luxury beauty brands on up to 50 per cent off in stores and online, with a 3-day return policy,

Here is a little glimpse into what this meticulously curated luxe experience will entail -

Luxury Beauty Deals -

Endless luxury deals with up to 50 per cent off on authentic luxe brands like Armani Fragrances, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Mont Blanc & more, special offers on makeup & skincare from Diego dalla Palma, Shiseido & more. Beauty enthusiasts will need to make space in their wardrobes for all these exciting beauty buys. Parcos will also have special deals on Brand Gift sets for all the upcoming festive gifting needs.

Lightening Fast Deals -

To add to one's beauty goodies basket, Parcos will also offer exclusive limited-time secret deals on four specially selected Bestsellers on each of the Parcos Gold Rush days, from October 2 to 6, 2022.

WHY GOLD RUSH & THE BOLT

'A Rush To Newly Discovered Goldfields In Pursuit Of Riches; Rush signifies a feeling of urgency and even a high like a sugar rush/adrenaline rush.'

For Parcos, both the words individually and combined, were a perfect fit. Gold is one of the primary colours also signifying luxury. And jointly, with the sale Parcos wanted to evoke the feeling of urgency to buy, now is the time to get RICH by saving big. The Bolt is an icon that connects with the consumers, used to signify the gold rush sale without explicitly mentioning it all the time. The bolt serves two purposes - It signifies a flash depicting flash/lightning deals that will be dynamic and change every day.

Parcos is the Go-to for luxury beauty in India, being a pioneer in the field, with 18 Years of expertise in luxury retail and longstanding customer trust & relationships & providing customers a promise of authenticity, always. Parcos.com delivers the best-in-class range of fragrances, skincare & makeup as per local market expertise and evolving consumer trends servicing ALL pin codes in India, with the average delivery being within 5 days.

Established in 2004, Parcos has been synonymous with luxury, prestige, and authentic beauty products. In order to deliver a holistic omnichannel experience and to redefine the luxury retail experience in India, Parcos launched its website www.parcos.com in 2021 and has announced 3 distinct formats in its retail expansion plans.

Parcos has established its presence with over 55 brick-and-mortar stores, servicing customers in major Metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Tier-2 cities like Cochin and Ludhiana. It is also an Award-Winning Premium Retailer in Domestic Airports, with a retail presence at over 10 airports across India including cities like Chandigarh & Raipur amongst others. The plan is to expand further from bigger metros and airports to even smaller ones such as Guwahati, Siliguri, Coimbatore, and the like, thus being available to international travelers as well.

Parcos has always worked very closely with influencers in India to nurture international partnerships, showcasing brands such as the SHISEIDO GROUP, L'OREAL, PUIG, COTY, INTERPARFUMS & many others. This pioneering step by Parcos will nurture talent, provide a platform to the rising community of beauty and lifestyle influencers in India and provide them exposure to international brands within the Parcos family.

