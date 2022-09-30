England takes on Pakistan in the 6th T20 game of the series looking to stay relevant after their loss in the previous match. The English batting let them down again as they failed to chase a paltry score of 146 in the fifth match. Skipper Moeen Ali perhaps was left all to do alone as his half-century was not enough for the side to avoid a defeat. Despite starting well, England has been guilty of throwing away the advantage and it will be interesting to see if they can drag the series to the last contest. For hosts, Pakistan, have played with a lot of passion and must be given credit for their ability to keep their nerves under pressure. Pakistan versus England will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 8:00 PM IST. PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs England 6th T20I Cricket Match in Lahore

Mohammad Rizwan continues to be the shining star for Pakistan with good scores in each game. The middle order is virtually non-existent for the hosts and it is a concern for the team management. With the World Cup on the horizon, the team cannot be dependent on one or two individuals to get them to a big total. The return of Shadab Khan helped the bowling unit put the shackles on the English batters and helped them win the previous match.

David Malan's struggles have been there for all to see in this series but the fifth game was tailor-made for him to help his side win, but he failed. Alex Hales and Phil Salt have gone quiet in the top order and need a reversal in fortunes. Mark Wood and David Willey are wicket-taking options and a lot will ride on them in this match.

Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

The Pakistan vs England 6th T20I match will be played on September 30, 2022 (Friday) onwards. The game will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and it is scheduled to begin at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I 2022 in India?

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network will provide the live telecast of the Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka. So, PAK vs ENG 6th T20I will be telecasted live on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. In Pakistan, the clash will be televised on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch the Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I 2022 match on online platforms as well. Sony’s OTT SonyLIV will provide the live streaming online of PAK vs ENG clash. England will struggle to beat Pakistan in this game as their batting unit is short on confidence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2022 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).