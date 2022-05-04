New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/PNN): When it comes to 'Women Entrepreneurship' we can very well examine the impending participation of women in diverse sectors of the economy. In this process of examination, we came across the names of some of the inspiring women entrepreneurs who've made a mark in society with their impactful and inventive visionary attitudes. No matter what field they chose, their potency to embark on the fire of independence and reformation is applaudable in every sense. One such champion known for redefining the chapters of women's potential for emendatory work in the affiliate is Parul Tarang Bhargava. She is a charismatic leader and one of the most refined women entrepreneurs in the field of digital and performance marketing in the country.

Parul Tarang is an Angel Investor, Speaker, Leader, and the Co-Founder of vCommission Media Private Limited. She was recently privileged with the prestigious title: "Promising Women CEO of the Year - 2022, Global Affiliate Network Category". She bagged this award for giving a remarkable performance in the world of affiliate marketing. It is all result of 10 years of hard work, commitment, and dedication. She is having diverse skill sets ranging from Digital Marketing to Performance Marketing and Sales. The astute services offered by the company are E-Commerce, Travel, Finance, Insurance, iGaming, Nutra, and hosting. The company has made remarkable collaborations with esteemed firms like Walmart, Amazon, Alibaba, Myntra, Agoda, Shopee, Qatar Airways, etc.

Also Read | Interest Rate Hike Aimed at Strengthening, Consolidating Medium-term Economic Growth … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

According to her, firstly a woman entrepreneur needs to keep a clear vision amidst the haziness of uncertainties and keep faith in her capabilities. She must be having a sound understanding of their target audience and know well how to maintain overall consistency and trust in the competency of her decisions.

Career Background

Also Read | National Day of Prayer 2022 in United States: Know Date, History and Significance of Annual Day of Observance Encouraging All Americans To Pray.

Parul Tarang Bhargava has been brought up in a modest, gender-neutral environment at home. She doesn't hail from an established business family; she has started everything from the scratch. She has completed her B. Tech (IT) from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and started her journey from a content writer to the CEO of the Company. Her journey started way back in the year 2006 when she was trying out new ideas to get fresh perspectives about the business world to make good efforts to bring impact

vCommission Success Journey starting from 2006- till present

Parul's company, vCommission is a pioneering face in India's leading global affiliate marketing network with an exemplary vision to bring something distinct. The company is a subsidiary of Adways VC India Pvt. Ltd. It is a joint venture with Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed company Adways Inc. (Japan), the No. 1 Affiliate Marketing company in Asia.

In 2013, the brand did a merger with Adways which is regarded as a mentor in mobile marketing in the entire Asian continent.

In 2015, the company made it to the list of top 50 Alexa rankings. In the next year, the company went ahead to invest in ten start-ups. Within a span of a decade, the brand has vigorously reached the gigantic numbers of working with 100k+ affiliates, harboring 80 million in monthly traffic, 2.5 million conversions, and 2-billion-dollar worth monthly GMV.

In 2018 vCommission became a top-notch partner for global brands. Taking the legacy of proficiency into the foreground, the company won the award for 'Best E-Commerce Company' in 2019 at the Indian Affiliate Awards.

In 2022, the brand stands as India's pioneer global affiliate and is considered as value compulsive brand. It has also been recognized as 'Brand of the Year 2021' and 'top 30 Most Trusted Brands to Watch in 2021'.

Parul has successfully steered the company to great achievements ever since its inception.

Being a triumphant women entrepreneur herself, she gives credence to learning and implementing some major tips and tricks that have contributed to her journey of entrepreneurship.

Here are those tips and tricks...

She believes that ups and downs are an inevitable part of anyone's journey. She also proudly admits that they have been a part of her life too, but these failures have only taught and helped her to come out victorious in all the challenges.

For her, everything narrows down to two things. The first is highly aspirational and the second you must always remain open to learning new things. These two factors have played an instrumental role in chasing bigger goals in life.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)