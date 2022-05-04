National Day of Prayer is an annual observance in the United States which encourages people to turn to God to seek peace and resolve. Every year, the National Day of Prayer is observed on the first Thursday in the month of May. National Day of Prayer 2022 will be celebrated on May 5. This observance will be filled with various key events and activities that focus on creating a safe space for people to pray and bring one closer to the almighty. From the National Day of Prayer 2022 Theme to the history and significance of the National Day of Prayer observance, everything you need to know about this day is here. May 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

When is the National Day of Prayer 2022?

National Day of Prayer is observed on the first Thursday in May. National Day of Prayer 2022 will therefore be celebrated on May 5. The United States Congress designated this day, and the president is required by law (36 U.S.C. § 119) to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.

Significance of National Day of Prayer

The origins of the National Day of Prayer lay side by side with the history of the observance of Thanksgiving. Just as Thanksgiving is a day of prayer accompanied by a feast, the National Day of Prayer celebration is said to be an observance of prayer, but it is accompanied by fasting instead. The origins of this observance lie in the practices of people in the New England Colonies. There were two days dedicated to prayer in those times, one in fall and one in spring. While the fall observance focused on feasting and prayers, the spring observance was all about fasting and prayer. President Abraham Lincoln established the fall observance as the official Thanksgiving holiday in 1863. President Harry S. Truman established the spring observance in 1952 as the National Day of Prayer.

Every year, the observance of the National Day of Prayer also has a dedicated theme. The National Day of Prayer 2022 theme is Exalt the Lord who established us. We hope that the National Day of Prayer celebration brings you closer to God and helps you establish stronger roots and beliefs. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy National Day of Prayer 2022!

