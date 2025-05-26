Patnaik Energy Group, announces First Ever Smart Swap Compatible Portable Power Solutions Across India and Beyond

New Delhi [India], May 26: In a transformative leap toward sustainable energy innovation, Patnaik Energy Group (PEG)'s SWAC is emerging as a game-changing force in India's electric mobility and off-grid power ecosystem. From urban landscapes to the remotest corners of the country, PEG is redefining how India accesses and utilizes energy.

PEG is the brainchild of first gen entrepreneur Sambit Patnaik (Founder) who has started his work in the electric mobility ecosystem with RapidE Power & Mobility Solutions backin 2022, by introducing India's first Battery Swap via Delivery service for electric two and three wheelers. This pioneering model eliminated EV downtime and charging queues by enabling instant, on-spot, battery replacements at client location - quickly becoming a benchmark for convenience in the EV sector.

Building on this success, Sambit expanded his vision further to address broader energy challenges affecting fixed-battery EVs, agricultural machinery, drone fleets, and users in remote/off-grid locations. This led to the development of SWAC (Swap & Charge) - a battery swap compatible, portable energy bank unit designed to operate independently of traditional power infrastructure.

SWAC helps clients take a step towards convenience & ease; it is engineered to deliver energy in environments where the grid cannot reach. Whether it is residents of high rise towers, or for farming equipment in remote villages, fixed-battery EVs in underserved regions, or tech-enabled exploration in wilderness, SWAC aims to empower productivity and mobility across India and beyond. It works to ensure that there is no downtime as far as electric mobility is concerned.

Currently the SWAC is in its final stage of testing. PEG has chosen iGO Wise to develop the initial prototype and is actively exploring medium-scale manufacturing partnerships as the next step. The company is also in the process of raising $1.5 million in funding to accelerate market deployment and operational scale across India and beyond.

Patnaik Energy Group's founder Sambit Patnaik's innovation and leadership in his previous venture RapidE Power has been recognized across India's startup and business ecosystem. He has received several prestigious accolades, including:

* Entrepreneur of the Year 2024-25 by the Indian Achievers Forum.

* Featured in Zee Business's "Top 10 Inspiring Personalities to Watch in 2024".

* RapidE Power was named among InnovativeZone's "Top 10 Emerging Startups of 2023" while being formally recognized under Startup India initiative and certified by DPIIT for its technological and social impact.

Speaking about the company's mission, the founder of PEG & RapidE Power - Sambit Patnaik said, "We envision a future where energy is not limited by infrastructure. Whether it's powering EVs in cities or supporting rural innovation, our goal is to build India's most versatile and accessible portable energy ecosystem with integrating renewable energy into the mix being our highest priority."

For partnerships, investment opportunities, or further information, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/patnaik-energy-group/ and/orwww.rapidepower.com

