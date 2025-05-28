NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 28: PayG, a leading homegrown payment gateway, is proud to announce that it has been granted the Payment Aggregator License by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This landmark achievement represents a major step forward in PayG's mission to create a secure, inclusive, and innovation-led payment infrastructure for India's digital economy. With the license in hand, PayG is now fully authorized to continue delivering seamless and compliant digital payment solutions to its expanding network of merchants and consumers.

This license solidifies PayG's mission to build a future-ready payment ecosystem that's inclusive, scalable, and relentlessly focused on empowering India's economic backbone--its micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). From bustling urban shops to small-town traders, PayG is breaking down barriers to digital commerce, making it easier for businesses to thrive in India's fast-evolving digital economy.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Kamal Manohar Jangeti, Chairman of PayG, stated, "Receiving the RBI's authorization is a moment of great pride for us. It underscores our commitment to regulatory compliance, transparency, and innovation in the fintech sector. We deeply appreciate the trust placed in us and remain dedicated to empowering businesses across India to thrive in the digital era."

Empowering the Heart of India's Economy

PayG is laser-focused on transforming the digital journey for MSMEs and retailers. By offering user-friendly, secure, and affordable payment solutions, PayG is helping small businesses--from street vendors to local retailers--join the digital revolution. With over 120 payment options, including credit cards, debit cards, net banking, and wallets, PayG ensures every transaction is smooth, accessible, and cost-effective, with no hidden fees.

PayG is also actively advancing its partnership with ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce). Following the successful trader onboarding drive that happened recently in the city of Pune, PayG plans to replicate this initiative in key markets across India--simplifying digital commerce entry for MSMEs.

These efforts are supported by localized outreach programs and events designed to help merchants understand and adopt digital payments. By meeting merchants where they are geographically and digitally, PayG is making the transition to digital not just accessible but profitable.

Innovating for the Future: A Tech-First Approach

As part of its forward-thinking roadmap, PayG is investing significantly in product upgrades, advanced security frameworks, and feature-rich tools designed specifically for MSMEs and retailers. Upcoming innovations include:

* Advanced analytics to help merchants make smarter decisions

* Seamless credit facilitation services

* Integration with popular business platforms for end-to-end solutions

* Easy-to-use payment experience tailored to small businesses Vision for Tomorrow: A Digitally Inclusive India

With the RBI's backing and a clear vision ahead, PayG is more committed than ever to building a future-ready payments infrastructure. One that is secure, inclusive, and empowering--for every merchant, in every corner of India.

"We see ourselves as not just a payments company," added Mr. Jangeti. "We are a digital ally for India's merchants--helping them grow, compete, and lead in the new economy," he added.

Founded in 2020, the PayG payments solution is one of the most trusted payment gateway service providers in India. We proudly make our payment gateway one of the most affordable ones so that everyone can access it. PayG also frees the merchants from all sorts of extra charges. So, you pay for only what you want - no hidden terms and conditions. As of now, PayG has partnered with 1000+ SMB merchants and 50+ enterprise clients. PayG features over 120+ payment options which include various banks' credit cards, debit cards, net banking, and wallets to accept payment easily.

