Mumbai, May 28: A 62-year-old man who promised to marry a 73-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district is accused of defrauding her of more than INR 57 lakh. After the accused, who had first won her trust with a newspaper ad promising marriage, vanished with her money, valuables, and bank account information, the incident became public knowledge. The man is currently untraceable, but police have started a hunt for him.

The matrimonial column introduced the man to the woman, who lived in a housing society on Nana Shankarshet Road in Dombivli. He made contact, moved in with her for a while, and gradually won her trust. The man persuaded her to send INR 35 lakh by saying he wanted to purchase a home in Pune for their future together. To make the transaction appear authentic, he produced forged receipts and fictitious property documents. Online Trading Scam in Thane: Man Loses Over INR 42 Lakh in Stock Trading Fraud in Badlapur, Case Registered.

The accused allegedly stole the woman's INR 20 lakh worth of gold jewellery in addition to committing financial fraud. In addition, he stole her debit card and, without her knowledge, took out INR 2.4 lakh. The man hasn't been seen since he vanished last month after securing the cash and valuables. Thane Job Scam: Man Falls Prey to Online Job Fraud in Maharashtra, Loses INR 54.9 Lakh.

An FIR was filed at the Vishnu Nagar Police Station in response to the victim's complaint. The accused has been charged under a number of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including forgery, theft, cheating, and criminal breach of trust. Police say they are working to find and apprehend the man.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2025 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).