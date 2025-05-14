New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Paytm Money has emerged as the fastest-growing broker among India's top 25 in April 2025, registering a 4% increase in active clients -- the highest among all major players.

According to NSE's latest Report 1C, the platform added 25,308 active clients in April, taking its total to 6.89 lakh, up from 6.64 lakh in March.

In contrast, most large brokers including Zerodha, Groww, Upstox, and Angel One saw a decline in their active user base during the same period.

Even Dhan, often cited as Paytm Money's direct challenger in the tech-forward broking space, grew by just 1 per cent -- making Paytm Money the clear outperformer for the month in both percentage and absolute terms.

Over the last year, Dhan had garnered attention for its rapid growth, clean UI, and product-led marketing. But April's data suggests a reversal in that trend, with Paytm Money now pulling decisively ahead. The platform's growth is being driven by consistent product upgrades and sharper investor targeting.

Recent launches like 'Trader Mode' and 'Options Scalper' have appealed to more active users, while a streamlined onboarding experience and reduced Pay Later (MTF) rates have made the platform friendlier for new investors.

Its registration as a SEBI Research Analyst has further added to its credibility and service capability.

Even as new demat account creation in India slowed -- April saw the lowest monthly additions in FY26 -- Paytm Money's active client base surged, suggesting stronger engagement and user retention.

With 6.89 lakh active clients now on the platform, it is firmly reclaiming ground and building momentum in a competitive market.According to the information provides on the website of Paytm Money, the platform has over 21 million users for their investment related needs. The platform adds that it is a leader and pioneer in low-cost and commission-free investing. It provides access to investing for Indians and help them achieve their financial goals.(ANI)

