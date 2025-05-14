Swami Yogeshwarananda Giri, a well-known Indian spiritual leader and astrologer, received a lot of attention in May 2025 after a 2024 interview with The Ranveer Show (TRS), hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia, made a revival. In this interview, Swami Giri discussed a rare planetary alignment that was expected to happen on May 30, 2025, and what it can mean for India and the rest of the world. His war prophecy on BeerBiceps' show has now regained attention among social media users amid the India-Pakistan tension. But what did Swami Yo really predict?

According to Swami Giri in the interview, a certain alignment of six planets was scheduled to occur on May 30, 2025. He pointed out that the images depicted in this configuration were similar to those that happened in great historical events, including the Mahabharata war. Taking a scientific view of his prediction, he said that these alignments are worked out through mathematical computations in astrology and are not wild guesses.

Swami Giri continued to expound that those cosmic happenings usually herald significant global revolutions. He indicated that the impending alignment may indicate a time of change, which may include conflict. Nevertheless, he also pointed out that this time could start a “golden age” for India, which would be associated with spiritual and social rebirth.

Swami Yogeshwarananda Giri on Ranveer Allahbadia's Podcast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ranveer Show (@theranveershowpodcast)

The interview received new attention in May 2025 as tensions rage on between India and Pakistan. After a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that claimed 26 civilian lives, India, in response to the attacks, conducted “Operation Sindoor,” hitting the terror camps inside Pakistan. India intercepted Pakistan’s subsequent retaliatory moves, such as the missiles and drone attacks. These events resulted in numerous debates concerning the implications of Swami Giri’s prophecies for the niche events of the day.

Watch Full Video of Swami Yogeshwarananda Giri on Ranveer Allahbadia's Podcast:

Swami Giri's insights did not only relate to geopolitical events. He spoke of war as a “yagna” or cosmic sacrifice helpful for breaking stagnation and instituting renewal. Citing the Bhagavad Gita, he insisted that while problematic, such disruptions could result in positive transformations.

Swami Giri was optimistic about India’s future. He forecast its worldwide importance, which could attain the United Nations' veto power. He explained this rise as a result of India's spiritual heritage and the country’s role as a land of divine consciousness. He also said that at times of turmoil, spiritual figures such as Mahavatar Babaji also protect India.

Although Swami Giri’s predictions were based on astrology, they carried with them the support of many people because they reflected events as they transpired. His focus on India’s spiritual destiny and possibilities of a golden age provided an outlook of hope at uncertainty. While the debate over his interview persisted, it led to large-scale discussions of the relations of cosmic events, spiritual beliefs, and objective events that transpire in the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2025 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).