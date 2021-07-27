New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI/Target Media): On July 28, Peru will commemorate 200 years of independence from erstwhile Spanish Empire. This is a momentous occasion in the country's history and Carlos Rafael Polo, Ambassador of Peru to India takes this opportunity to extend his heartfelt and warm greetings to the Government, and the people of this cosmopolitan city of Mumbai; as well as to his fellow Peruvians living in this beautiful city.

Peru and India are two nations with a glorious past, and a forward-looking future, which continue to share cordial and ever-closer ties with each other. The two countries enjoy excellent people-to-people relations, trade ties that have soared in the past decade, and an active diplomatic connection, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

These are also difficult times, not just for India and Peru, but for the entire world. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the world to adapt to a new normal of social distancing and isolation, which is why Peru is celebrating once again its National Day and the Bicentennial of Independence virtually. Polo remains hopeful that, as science progresses and new treatments and vaccinations are developed, the world may steadily return to its old life. India, as one of the countries in the forefront of medical innovation, will surely continue playing an important role in this process.

This Bicentennial is also an occasion to underscore the ties of solidarity that unite India and Peru and to be grateful for the close relationship the two countries share. Peru received a much timely donation of medicines last year and continues its cooperation with India to train Peru's professionals and to explore new domains of engagement.

In the multilateral domain, the two countries have joined hands at the Alliance for Multilateralism and made efforts to address energy-related aspects of the pandemic at the International Solar Alliance. This year, India is also a member of the UN Security Council, a role that befell Peru in 2019, during which the two countries collaborated closely to face global challenges to peace and security.

Polo says, "Friends of India, I wish for the upcoming Bicentennial of our independence is to initiate a new stage of hope and prosperity, both for humanity, as well as for India and Peru, where the common challenges that we face due to the pandemic have been tackled through our joint efforts and by further linking our economies through trade and investment."

Polo expressed his utmost gratitude to ArdeshirDubash, a person who has served Peru as Honorary Consul in Mumbai for almost half a century, and who has been instrumental in advancing the shared cause of the two countries bringing their people, and governments ever closer. Polo finally invited India to celebrate the memorable day in its history. He said, "I encourage you, dear friends of Peru, to join us in our digital celebration of the Bicentennial on our social media. Thank you."

Visit www.embassyperuindia.in

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)