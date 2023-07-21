Mediawire

New Delhi [India], July 21: P&G India is making deliberate efforts to deliberate efforts to create safe spaces and positive markers of inclusion to in turn create a visible, vocal, and vibrant environment of allyship where individuals feel safe, valued, and included.

Procter & Gamble India (P&G India), renowned for its beloved brands like Vicks and Ariel, is taking deliberate and comprehensive actions to create visible safe spaces and foster a culture of inclusivity for the LGBTQ+ community. It is implementing its commitment to ‘Lead With Love’ by being vocal and visible in its allyship towards the community, by explicitly and unequivocally fostering a safe environment where everyone is welcome as they are and have equal opportunities to thrive and succeed free of any biases.

P&G has a strong foundation of LGBTQ+ inclusion, when back in 1992 it took a public stand for inclusion by adding sexual orientation to its non-discrimination policies.

Ankur Bhagat, Executive Sponsor – LGBTQ+ Inclusion; and Vice President & Chief Supply Chain Officer - P&G India says, “At P&G India, we wholeheartedly embrace our role in fostering an environment where every individual has an equal opportunity to thrive and succeed, unrestricted by biases or barriers. We deeply value the diversity and exceptional contributions of our workforce, and believe it is our responsibility to empower them to freely express their authentic selves in the workplace.

We understand that the absence of positive signs can be seen as a lack of inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community. That's why we prioritize fostering a culture of 'Visible, Vocal allyship' to ensure that everyone feels truly welcomed and embraced for who they are. It is our collective responsibility to create a workplace where every individual can bring their whole authentic selves, thrive, and succeed. To achieve this, we drive impactful actions and initiatives both internally and externally, standing by our LGBTQ+ colleagues every step of the way. These might seem like small things but when repeated, such signs can have a positive impact unlike anything else. Together, we aim to empower every individual to thrive, unapologetically and authentically."

This inclusive culture, strengthened by safe spaces and positive markers of inclusion, not only benefits individuals but also drives collaboration, innovation, and success for the organization as a whole. The Company recognizes that allyship can be expressed in unique ways, so it encourages its people to showcase their individual support for safe spaces and inclusivity. This includes meaningful positive indicators like incorporating allyship messages in email signatures, wearing rainbow lanyards, and displaying ally stickers, among other personal expressions. Further, the Company’s human resources function also enables its people to share their orientation and gender within its internal systems should they desire to do so, maintaining complete confidentiality of the disclosures.

Further, for the Community to feel at home, free of biases and barriers, and make allyship be seen visibly within the organization, P&G India has implemented various initiatives to make allyship visible, vocal, and vibrant within its offices. In line with this, diverse visuals and pride colors are incorporated at various touchpoints to reinforce safe spaces. The Company has also evolved its infrastructure to be visibly more inclusive. In line with this, it has introduced gender-neutral restrooms, inclusive signages and content on screens, and much more. All P&G India sites welcome their people as well as external visitors with a very clear rainbow crossing sign that says – “Everyone is welcome here” – not in a corner but the first thing one would witness across various offices. The sign is not limited to being an expression of an inclusive space but is a focused step by the Company to demonstrate that it is a proud ally of the LGBTQ+ community, and that any biases or stereotypes are not welcomed within its premises.

Through these visible and vocal indicators of allyship, P&G India aims at building and solidifying trust among its people from the LGBTQ+ community. It underlines the Companies belief that when its people see explicit indications that their identities and experiences are valued and respected, they develop a sense of belonging and feel more comfortable being their authentic selves in the workplace.

As P&G India continues to be a vocal and a visible ally to the LGBTQ+ community, it is enabling its people to leverage their full potential at the workplace without the fear of judgement or discrimination. With the authenticity, it is not only enhancing their overall well-being but also contributing to a more diverse and inclusive work culture.

