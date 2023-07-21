San Francisco, July 21: In order to take on the professional social networking platform LinkedIn, Twitter appears to be working on a job posting feature that will allow verified organizations to post job listings on their profiles. The company created an account '@TwitterHiring' on the micro-blogging platform, but has not tweeted anything from it yet. App researcher Nima Owji on Thursday posted a screenshot detailing the feature and said, "#Twitter will let verified organizations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed!" Twitter Hiring After Layoffs? Elon Musk Says Microblogging Site Needs To Hire More People, Rehire Some of Those Who Were Fired (Watch Video).

"Connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes." According to the screenshot, the company describes the feature as "Twitter Hiring" which is a "free" feature for "verified organisations to post jobs on your company profile, and attract top talent to your open positions." Moreover, the verified organisations will be able to add up to five job positions to their profiles. Job Listing Platform Indeed Lays off 2,200 Employees - Latest Tweet by TechCrunch.

Twitter-owner Elon Musk hinted at this feature in May this year. When a user had suggested a dating app 'Twinder', Musk replied, "Interesting idea, maybe jobs too." Media company Workweek already got access to the new job postings feature, and its CEO Adam Ryan claims that the feature is included in the Rs 82,300 per month Verified for Organisations plan.

CEO Adam Ryan Tweets on Posting Jobs on Twitter

While there is a ton of hype around Zuck copying and pasting another app, Elon's Twitter is shipping products that make a ton of sense. We just got access to posting jobs on our company page. Considering we've hired 20+ people from Twitter, this is a no-brainer. pic.twitter.com/KcOaBvPNGb — Adam Ryan 🤝 (@AdamRy_n) July 6, 2023

Although users are already able to post job positions on the micro-blogging platform via tweets, the new feature could help companies to easily reach potential candidates. TechCrunch reported that Twitter's first acquisition since Musk's takeover was the job-matching tech startup Laskie in May. So, it's possible that the acquisition assisted the micro-blogging platform to create and release the feature.

