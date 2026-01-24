VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 24: The service center was formally inaugurated by Mr. Andrea Conchetto, CEO, Carraro Group, Italy, in the esteemed presence of Dr. Balaji Gopalan, Ph.D., Managing Director, Carraro India Limited, along with the leadership team of PHE Industries Private Limited. This event marked a significant milestone in strengthening service infrastructure for advanced transmission and axle systems in India.

Carraro is a globally renowned manufacturer of axles and transmissions for tractors, construction equipment, and off-highway vehicles. With this authorization, PHE Industries becomes a key service partner for Carraro products in North India, offering specialized inspection, diagnostics, repair and reconditioning of Carraro transmissions and axles, and supply of genuine spare parts.

A major objective of this Authorized Service Center is to significantly reduce turnaround time for repairs by providing localized expertise, trained engineers, and in-house facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the leadership emphasized that the new service center reflects Carraro's confidence in PHE Industries' technical capability, infrastructure, and service processes. The facility is designed to support fleet owners, OEMs, and end users by ensuring quicker restoration of critical drivetrain components and improved equipment availability.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior management, engineers, and industry professionals, highlighting a shared vision of building a robust, efficient, and dependable service ecosystem for India's agriculture and infrastructure sectors.

With this launch, PHE Industries further strengthens its position as a trusted service partner for global technology leaders while delivering faster, more reliable solutions to customers across North India.

About PHE Industries Private Limited:

PHE Industries Private Limited is a specialized hydraulic and heavy equipment service organization offering repair, reconditioning, spare parts, on-site services, and Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMCs). The company is an authorized service partner for several leading global technology providers, like Danfoss, Linde, etc delivering high-quality solutions across India.

