VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17: Education company PhysicsWallah (PW) has partnered with the Department of Education, Telangana, to offer educational products worth ₹300 crore for free across academic years 2025-2029.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

In 2025, over 5,09,403 students appeared for the SSC (Class 10) exams and 9,96,971 students appeared for Intermediate examinations under the Telangana State Board. Based on this, PW's Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telangana's Department of Education will try to benefit students enrolled in all English (Telugu + English) medium schools (Grades 9-10) and Intermediate Colleges (Grades 11-12) in the state.

As part of the initiative, PhysicsWallah will deliver live classes, localised content, online educational resources (videos, articles, and exercises), and access to AI tutors that can assist with doubts on demand. For students in Classes 11 and 12, the content will be aligned with NEET and JEE preparation, while Class 9 and 10 students will have access to foundational resources to support academic performance. All sessions will be delivered in "Tinglish" (a mix of Telugu and English) to ensure accessibility for students.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Admits He Is Broken, Talks About Having Anger Issues in New Statement on Social Media (See Post).

The program has been designed for both classroom and home use, giving students the flexibility to learn irrespective of their location. Every student will be given free access to the PW App, which can be used to watch lectures at their own pace, practice daily tests, and access the AI Tutor.

Speaking about the collaboration, Prateek Maheshwari, Co-Founder of PhysicsWallah, said, "We are proud to support the Government of Telangana in attempting to make learning accessible to students preparing for milestones like NEET and JEE. This initiative is an example of our shared attempt to equity in public education."

The Chief Minister's Office shared, "The decision to seek the help of noted organisations was taken in line with the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's idea of improving educational standards in the state. The state government strongly believes that partnering with India's renowned organizations will bring a revolutionary change in the education sector in the country."

This partnership is an attempt to democratise education by leveraging the regional reach of the state government and technology-led educational solutions that PW can offer. Over the next four Academic Years, PW hopes the program will benefit students of Telangana, attempting to drive long-term impact in the state's public education delivery.

About PhysicsWallah (PW)

PhysicsWallah (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to democratize education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2016, PW now offers education to students through its YouTube channels, including vernacular languages. PW aims to create a hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres in cities nationwide. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, higher education, and education abroad. PW has raised funding from investors, including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Westbridge and GSV Ventures.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)