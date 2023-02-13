Mumbai/Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pixelo Digital, a global demand generation company, recently launched Prospectoo: A B2B marketing product focussed on real-time data discovery and lead generation, specifically built for marketers and sales professionals.

Through the last few years of interacting with B2B leaders - the Pixelo Team discovered gaps in the existing framework for building B2B Prospecting Data. Organizations of all sizes today spend a big chunk of their revenue in acquiring B2B prospecting data. Sunil Arya, Founder & CEO of Prospectoo & Pixelo Digital states "Having worked with B2B brands on their demand generation journey, we realized getting the right prospecting data was always a challenge. Prospectoo was engineered & built aiming to help sales & marketing professionals break away from manual data-building & unnecessarily high-priced cost/lead, helping them with precision targeting and efficiency." Prospectoo seamlessly processes upto 2000 lead data points in under thirty minutes powered with 20+ automation workflows & multiple use cases, that range from building Email Intelligence directly from LinkedIn to checks such as Email ID Verifier, Name Cleaner, Data Deduplication, and automations such as automated LinkedIn Connection Request Sender and much more. The product delivers granular filtering abilities such as demographics, technographics and profile intelligence. Looking ahead, the Pixelo Digital team is focussed on adding more capabilities with product innovation on data intelligence, aiming to drive higher ROI for marketers.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

