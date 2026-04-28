Business News | Piyush Goyal Chairs Meet with Export Bodies Post India-NZ FTA, Pushes for $2 Trillion Exports by 2030

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal chaired a meeting with Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and industry associations at Bharat Mandapam to deliberate on strengthening India's export ecosystem following the India-New Zealand FTA signing, according to the ministry.

The meeting, held on April 27, was attended by representatives of 30 EPCs and apex industry chambers, along with senior officials from the Department of Commerce and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

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Addressing the gathering, the Minister said India's total merchandise and services exports reached a record USD 860.09 billion in FY 2025-26, registering a 4.22 per cent year-on-year growth. He noted that sectors such as engineering goods, electronics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, gems and jewellery, and agri-based products have sustained export momentum despite global disruptions.

He said the milestone should act as a springboard to achieve USD 2 trillion in exports by 2030 under the Viksit Bharat vision and urged exporters to leverage Free Trade Agreements with developed economies to expand market access, boost exports and create employment opportunities.

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During the meeting, the DGFT presented a detailed export reform framework, covering sectoral performance, a KPI-based system for EPCs, promotion of e-commerce exports, Districts as Export Hubs, the proposed Digital Trade Academy, response to the West Asia crisis, progress under the Export Promotion Mission, and a special drive to expedite the Export Obligation Discharge Certificate (EODC).

The DGFT emphasised that EPCs should act as equal partners with the Government in driving market diversification, bringing more MSMEs into the export ecosystem, increasing the use of technology, and ensuring policy measures translate into measurable outcomes.

Industry representatives flagged issues related to compliance costs, testing requirements, and challenges faced by MSMEs in entering export markets. The Minister assured continued government support through facilitation measures and targeted interventions to reduce entry barriers and enhance ease of doing business.

Key bodies present included Federation of Indian Export Organisations, Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, Apparel Export Promotion Council, Engineering Export Promotion Council of India, NASSCOM, FICCI, ASSOCHAM and PHDCCI, among others.

The Minister also reviewed progress under the Export Promotion Mission and urged EPCs to expand the exporter base and explore new markets. He reiterated the Government's commitment to strengthening a facilitative trade ecosystem through reforms, targeted support measures and close industry collaboration to accelerate export growth. (ANI)

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