New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday called on Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, discussing ways to attract industries and investments to the state across various sectors, which will pave way for India to emerge as a global hub of commerce.

The Union minister held talks with the Karnataka chief minister in the presence of state Minister for Large and Medium Irrigation and Water Resources Govind M Karjol and Additional Chief Secretary for the Water Resources department, Rakesh Singh.

Also Read | RBI To Launch Digital Rupee From December 1 on Pilot Basis: What Is Central Bank Digital Currency and How Can You Use It? Here’s All You Need To Know.

On Monday, Bommai had said he will visit New Delhi to meet BJP national president JP Nadda.

According to reports, the chief minister is likely to hold discussions on Cabinet expansion during talks with the BJP top brass in the national capital.

Also Read | Tesla Car Crashes in China Again; Two Dead After Model Y Jumps Signal, Hits Other Cars in Taizhou.

Goyal, during an awards ceremony on Monday where artisans and handloom workers were honoured, said the country's handicraft exports has been rising steadily and were far superior than any machine-made products.

The Union minister said with India all set to assume presidency of the G20 on December 1, there would be ample opportunities to display the country's rich heritage and handicraft and handloom industry to dignitaries who are due to arrive from overseas for meetings pertaining to the grouping. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)