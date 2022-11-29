Mumbai, November 29 : Tesla seems to be in news in China lately, but all for the wrong reasons. This time around a Tesla Model killed 2 in an accident in Taizhou city of the Zhejiang province. This car accident involving Tesla happens just a couple of weeks after the Model 3 accident in Chaozhou city that had also taken lives.

As per CCTV footage, a black Model Y raced and jumped the signal hitting two other cars, which in turn crashed against pedestrians. The Model Y’s front was damaged, while the cars it hit were crumpled. Three people were injured, while costing the lives of two others. The Tesla driver has been arrested. Elon Musk Makes Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta Available For Anyone in This Country.

Elon Musk owned Tesla has been always known for its futuristic features and self-driving capabilities. The Tesla cars come packed with an array of sensors and cameras to offer self-driving technology. However, like any other machine or technology, Tesla cars are not above malfunction. Some even think, the more sophisticated the technology the higher are the chances of greater damage on the occasion of a malfunction.

The actual cause of the accident of the Model Y in China is not yet known, while police probe is ongoing. In a prvious incident in China, a Tesla Model 3 went berserk and crushed two bikes killing two people and injuring three. In another accident in South Korea, a Model X crushed a lawyer to death back in December 2020, where the driver claimed of brakes failure and the car racing out of control. Tesla May Integrate Dolby Atmos in Its Electric Cars To Deliver Better Sound.

Nevertheless, these road accidents involving Tesla cars are sure to make people wary and can hurt the brand image of Tesla that is highly touted for its future ready, sophisticated and albeit expensive cars braced with autonomous driving capabilities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2022 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).