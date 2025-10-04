New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): During a three-day official visit to Singapore, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal met with Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, where discussions focused on strengthening trade, enhancing cooperation, and exploring new opportunities for future growth.

In a social media post, Goyal said, "Delighted to call on H.E. @LawrenceWongST, Prime Minister of Singapore. Discussions reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership, building on the strong momentum and vast potential for future growth."

As per a government release on Friday, the visit highlighted India's strong growth trajectory, commitment to investment-led reforms, and the vast opportunities available for global partners across manufacturing, infrastructure, financial services, and the green economy.

In his bilateral meeting with Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, the discussions centered on further deepening industrial and trade cooperation between India and Singapore.

Taking to social media, the Goyal said, "Had insightful discussions with H.E. Mr. Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Trade & Industry, Singapore, along with Industry leaders & officials from India and Singapore. Excited to deepen India-Singapore trade & economic partnership through meaningful engagements and robust public-private collaborations."

He also met Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs, with both sides reaffirming strategic trust and alignment on regional and global economic priorities.

"Delighted to meet H.E. @VivianBala, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Singapore, for a follow-up interaction after the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable in New Delhi. Had an engaging discussion on advancing cooperation in trade and investment for further deepening our robust comprehensive strategic partnership," he said on X.

The Union Minister also held meetings with the Group CIO of GIC, Bryan Yeo, and the CEO of Temasek, Dilhan Pillay, which focused on scaling up India-focused portfolios across infrastructure, hospitality, renewable energy, financial services, and urban development.

"Had a good meeting with Mr. Dilhan Pillay, CEO of @Temasek. Discussed key opportunities to further strengthen investment ties between India & Singapore."

A major highlight of the visit was the Business Roundtable on Foreign Direct Investment in the manufacturing sector, which was attended by key decision-makers from AmCham, EuroCham, the German Chamber of Industry & Commerce, and other business leaders.

In addition to these leadership engagements, Goyal also held strategic business meetings with leading Singaporean corporates and institutional investors. At SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), discussions focused on India's fast-growing Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) sector and the need to fast-track the India-Singapore Skilling Centre for MRO professionals in collaboration with Indian universities.

CapitaLand Investment conveyed its commitment to expand renewable energy solutions for data centres in Maharashtra, while also exploring opportunities in industrial parks, worker housing models, and potential entry into credit financing.

Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) shared updates on its tissue and pulp operations in India, discussed operational challenges, and expressed interest in knowledge exchange on sustainable forestry and reforestation practices. (ANI)

