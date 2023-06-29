BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: The All India Plastics Manufacturers Association (AIPMA) is pleased to announce the upcoming 2nd Technology Conference for Growth of Plastic Industry, which will take place on 7th July 2023 at The Hotel Lalit, Mumbai. This conference is part of AIPMA's efforts to promote import substitution of plastic goods and support the government's Make in India initiative.

Also Read | SatyaPrem Ki Katha Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s ‘Marriage Story’ is More Problematic Than Romantic (LatestLY Exclusive).

According to a comprehensive study conducted by AIPMA, plastic goods worth Rs. 37,500 crores were imported into India in the fiscal year 2021-22, with China accounting for 48% of the imports. In response to the call for reducing import dependence and becoming self-reliant, AIPMA has identified 553 plastic products for import substitution. The estimated import substitution of plastic goods worth Rs. 37,500 crores are expected to create a demand for approximately 4 million tons of raw materials per annum, along with over 16,000 plastics processing machines and tools. Moreover, this initiative is projected to generate 500,000 additional jobs in the country.

Supported by the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, and the Department of Commerce, the conference aims to facilitate the manufacturing of "Make in India - Make for the World" plastic products. Building on the success of the 1st Technology Conference held in Delhi on 26th May 2023, the 2nd Technology Conference in Mumbai is expected to attract over 450 industry professionals, government officials, visionaries, researchers, and entrepreneurs. The conference will be honored by the presence of Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

Also Read | Data Breach: US Patent and Trademark Office Confirms Private Addresses of About 61,000 Filers in Years-Long Data Leak.

Mayur D. Shah, President of AIPMA, expressed his optimism about the future potential of the Indian plastic industry. He emphasized that India has the capacity to become the world's premium supply hub, given its annual manufacturing output of goods worth Rs. 3.5 lakh crore. Shah highlighted the industry's significant role in India's economy, employing over 5 million people through 50,000 processing units, of which 90% are small and medium enterprises. He emphasized that the plastic industry will play a vital role in India's ambition to become a 5 Trillion $ Economy. Shah added that the conference would serve as a platform for direct dialogue between manufacturers and importers and would showcase various technologies and innovations to facilitate import replacement.

Arvind Mehta, Chairman of AIPMA's Governing Council, acknowledged the government's initiatives such as "Digital India", "Make in India", and "Skill India" as catalysts for boosting India's plastic industry. He highlighted the conference's focus on technology and business opportunities for local plastic goods manufacturers resulting from import substitution. Mehta stated that the conference would feature exhibits and samples of imported plastic products, providing insights into the potential for accelerated development in import substitution plastic products. He emphasized the importance of the industry's self-reliance and the exchange of the latest technologies and innovations.

AIPMA has set up the Centre of Excellence, Arvind Mehta Technology and Entrepreneurship Centre (AMTEC) at MIDC, Andheri. AIPMA's AMTEC Finishing School which is an approved training partner of Skill India, NSDC in Plastics Production Engineering has been developed with the motto of; Making Engineers and Diploma Holders Industry Ready; Major areas of interventions are Reverse Engineering, Tool, mould, Product design and development, Additive manufacturing (3D Printing), plastics packaging, testing services, training on hot runner systems and industrial management programmes. More than 300 students participated in short-term courses.

The conference will showcase exhibits and samples of imported plastic products, offering a technical and business roadmap to the plastic processing industry for manufacturing these products in India. The event will be attended by industry professionals, researchers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers. The remaining conferences are scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad (28th July 2023), Bangalore (10th August 2023), Chennai (18th August 2023), and Kolkata (28th August 2023) respectively, culminating in August.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)