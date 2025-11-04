New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, will be in New Zealand on 5th November 2025 to engage in discussions with Todd McClay, Minister for Trade of New Zealand, on the ongoing FTA (Free Trade Agreement) negotiations.

The Ministry of Commece and Industry said in a release that the visit reflects the shared commitment of both countries to expedite the FTA process and build a more comprehensive and mutually beneficial economic partnership.

The 4th round of India-New Zealand FTA negotiations commenced in Auckland on 3rd November 2025, marking an important step in deepening the bilateral trade and economic dialogue between the two nations.

During the visit, Goyal will participate in a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening trade, investment, and innovation linkages between India and New Zealand. These include a dedicated interaction with prominent members of the New Zealand business community and the visiting Indian business delegation, facilitating greater collaboration between the private sectors of both countries.

A New Zealand-India Business Forum will be held in the afternoon in Auckland, followed by a community interaction event with members of the vibrant Indian diaspora.

A Fireside Chat will also take place between Goyal and New Zealand's Minister for Trade, Todd McClay, moderated by Simon Bridges, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber.

The dialogue will focus on advancing trade cooperation, identifying new areas of economic convergence, and enhancing collaboration in innovation, technology, and sustainable growth.

The engagements are expected to see participation from industry leaders, chambers of commerce, and government representatives from New Zealand, reaffirming the growing momentum in bilateral relations and the shared vision for a stronger, future-oriented economic partnership. (ANI)

