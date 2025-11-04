UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Atletico Madrid will face Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Champions League this evening, with the Madrid-based club looking to improve their place in the points table. Diego Simeone’s men are 19th in the standings and have two defeats and a victory so far in their three outings. They were poor against Arsenal in their last European tie and would have learnt a lot from the mistakes they committed. Union Saint-Gilloise are top of the Belgian League at the moment, but have lost twice in a row in the Champions League and it is a crucial game for them too. Atletico Madrid versus Union Saint-Gilloise will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Sports network from 1:30 AM IST. Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Fermin Lopez Nets Hat-Trick, Lamine Yamal Scores as Catalan Giants Secure Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Julián Alvarez will pair up with Alexander Sørloth in attack for Atletico Madrid, with the hosts opting for a 4-4-2 formation. Koke and Alex Baena will make up the central midfield partnership, with Pablo Barrios a major doubt for the game. Johnny Cardoso has recovered from an ankle problem and is pushing for a place in the starting eleven. Giuliano Simeone and Nicolás González will be the two wide attackers.

Mohammed Fuseini will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Kevin Rodríguez will feature as the lone striker up top, Anouar Ait El Hadj and Marc Giger as the attacking midfielders behind him. Kamiel Van de Perre and Adem Zorgane will sit back and act as a defensive cover in midfield. Ousseynou Niang and Anan Khalaili will look to use their pace to create chances out wide. UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Results: Cody Gakpo Scores As Liverpool Thrash Eintracht Frankfurt, Chelsea Dominate 10-Man Ajax.

Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise Date Wednesday, November 5 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Atletico Madrid are set to face Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, November 4. The Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can likely watch Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. For the Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Atletico Madrid at home should show enough quality to secure crucial three points from this game.

