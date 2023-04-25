New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI/PNN): Committed to extending wellness for various quarters of the communities, the new age realty development organisation PLPB in association with The Art of Living, has chalked out deeper plans to promote wellness as a key aspect of work and living spaces. The purpose is to bring mental, physical, and spiritual balance to the ever-changing dynamics and diminishing boundaries in the professional and personal lives of people.

Inspired by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and The Art of Living, PLPB is a firm believer in crafting residential and workspace models that cut across sections of society by bringing harmony, trust, and wellness for one and all under one roof.

The blueprint developed by PLPB is in line with nature, that befits its mission of prioritising wellness through on-ground engagements. Adding value to their lives through interventions that bring more practical applications that can easily be adopted by everyone.

Elaborating on the initiative, Lohit Bansal, Managing Director, PLPB, said, "We are delighted to have the blessings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and The Art of Living team. As a keen observer, and wellness coach, I have experienced the journey of transformation for a few thousand individuals and with this affirmation, principally, we have developed the framework to bring this change to the larger society and communities we operate in as an initial step. As an organisation, we have chosen to take this initiative as a special outreach program addressing the latent need of the people. We are hopeful that this initiative shall bring internal and external harmony to the society."

Expressing his commitment, Sumit Singla, CEO, PLPB, said, "Our inspiration stems from the idea of developing an ecosystem that addresses the cores of mind, body and soul. We feel that it's not only the realty development projects like The Wellness City that we are working on that should benefit, but this experience must be passed on to society for a larger good. We are thankful to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and The Art of Living team for having faith in us to nurture this idea into the initiative of making a difference in the communities we operate."

As an organisation, PLPB, with its expertise in realty, has chosen to recreate and benchmark the Indian real estate dynamics by introducing design concepts conforming to nature backed with a social purpose. Fueled by the passion for creating sustainable environments, PLPB has partnered with the world's best architects and designers to create communities that coexist in harmony with nature. The association with The Art of Living for a greater good is another step that shall bring an edge and set new standards in the realty sector.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

