Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 28 (ANI): Banchha Nidhi Pani, Commissioner of Technical Education, addressed the media ahead of the Vibrant Summit 2024, shedding light on the pivotal role of the PM Gati Shakti portal in driving transformative change and fostering national development.

Pani said, "PM Gati Shakti portal is very important. It has been launched by PM Modi with a transformative approach. In the portal, more than 1450 layers of different departments of India have been integrated. Data of 22 departments of Gujarat is intergrated in it. This portal is important to fulfil India's resolution of Viksit Bharat@2047."

Pani underscored the importance of the PM Gati Shakti portal, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a forward-looking approach.

He emphasized that the portal stands as a testament to a visionary strategy aimed at integrating various layers of more than 1450 departments across India.

The integration includes comprehensive data from 22 departments of the vibrant state of Gujarat.

Pani elucidated the transformative approach embodied by the PM Gati Shakti portal, emphasizing its role as a unifying platform that brings together diverse sectors and departments.

The seamless integration of data, he noted, facilitates efficient decision-making and coordinated efforts toward the common goal of national development.

Highlighting Gujarat's active participation in this nationwide initiative, Pani informed the audience about the integration of data from 22 departments of the state into the portal.

This integration not only contributes to the larger vision of a developed India by 2047 but also positions Gujarat as a key player in this collaborative endeavour.

Pani linked the significance of the PM Gati Shakti portal to India's resolution of "Viksit Bharat@2047," emphasizing that the portal plays a crucial role in realizing this ambitious goal.

By seamlessly interlinking departments and fostering a collaborative spirit, the portal becomes a linchpin in the nation's journey toward comprehensive development and progress.

The commissioner highlighted the collaborative nature of the portal, which transcends regional boundaries and departmental silos.

The PM Gati Shakti portal serves as a mechanism for breaking down bureaucratic barriers, promoting synergy among different sectors, and accelerating development initiatives.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, conceptualised in 2003 has today evolved as one of the most reputed global forums for business networking, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development. This "Tenth Edition" of Vibrant Gujarat will celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success".

The summit provides a forum for stakeholders to engage in discussions around such transformative initiatives and explore avenues for collaborative growth. (ANI)

