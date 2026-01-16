New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi today celebrated a historic milestone as the Startup India Movement marked its tenth anniversary.

On National Startup Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all the stakeholders associated with India's Startup industry.

Also Read | iQOO Z11 Turbo Debuts in China: Vivo’s Sub-Brand Launches iQOO Z11 Turbo With 7,600mAh Battery and 200-Megapixel Camera; Check Details.

Posting on his social media account, he wrote, "Today is special because we mark a decade since the launch of Startup India. This day is about celebrating the courage, spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial zeal of our people, especially our youth, who have powered India's rise in the global Startup ecosystem."

PM Modi also spoke about India's commitments to strengthen India's startups ecosystem by working with all the stakeholders involved.

Also Read | Pakistan vs England Live Streaming Online, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: How To Watch PAK U19 vs ENG U19 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV.

Talking about the reforms, he said, "The Reform Express that India has embarked on has created a very conducive atmosphere for StartUps to venture into areas previously unthinkable, be it space, defence and more."

He also spoke about how Indian startups are contributing to the success of Atmanirbhar Bharat by Indian youth taking risks and becoming problem solvers.

Also, talking about the ecosystem, he mentioned the role of mentors, incubators, investors, academic institutions and others who support Startups. "Their support and insights go a long way in encouraging our youth as they innovate and contribute to growth", he noted.

Startup India was launched on 16 January 2016 by the Prime Minister as a transformative national programme to nurture innovation, promote entrepreneurship and enable investment-driven growth, to make India a nation of job creators rather than job seekers.

Over the past decade, it has emerged as a cornerstone of India's economic and innovation architecture. It has strengthened institutional mechanisms, expanded access to capital and mentorship, and fostered an enabling environment for startups to grow and scale across sectors and geographies.

India's startup ecosystem has witnessed unprecedented expansion during this period, with more than 2,00,000 startups recognised across the country. These enterprises have become significant drivers of employment generation, innovation-led economic growth and the strengthening of domestic value chains in diverse sectors. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)