Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: The PMK Foundation, in collaboration with Shree Shani Mahatma Pooja Samithi, hosted a soul-stirring fundraising event, "Chalti Rahe Zindagi," dedicated to supporting cancer warriors. The event, enriched with musical performances by Melodious Medicos and Seven Harmonies Entertainments, brought together a community of hope and resilience.

Renowned singer Jaan Kumar Sanu and Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd, graced the occasion as special guests. The event shone a spotlight on two brave cancer warriors--Nitesh Gupta, currently undergoing treatment for blood cancer, and Mr. Shashikant Akhade, battling mouth cancer--honoring their strength and determination.

A token of gratitude were awarded to key supporters who played a pivotal role in making this initiative a success. Recognized among them were:

- Shani Mahatma Pooja Samithi Health Care Centre

- Atul Oza

- Bright Outdoor Media Ltd (Media Partner)

- Abhishek Sharma, Group Vice President, Bright Outdoor Media Ltd

- Radhe Dhokla & Kanu Bhai Pandav (Food Partner)

- Radio City (Audio Media Partner)

- Time Applaud (Digital Media Partner)

Special appreciation was extended to Dr. Shankaran (Melodious Medicos) and Abhishek Sarswat (Seven Harmonies) for their musical contributions, making the evening an unforgettable experience. The event reinforced PMK Foundation's unwavering commitment to providing affordable cancer treatment and spreading awareness. With the support of generous patrons and partners, the foundation continues to be a beacon of hope for cancer patients and their families. For more information on PMK Foundation's initiatives.

