Noida, February 13: A 32-year-old man working in a private company in Noida Sector 9 committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan inside his office on Thursday, police said. Another employee of the company has been apprehended in connection with the incident, they said.

Noida Phase-1 Police Station in-charge Inspector Amit Bhadana said Deep worked in a private company. This morning, the police received information that he hanged himself from a ceiling fan inside the company office. Noida Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Working in Private Company in Sector 9 Hangs Self From Ceiling Fan Inside Office, 1 Employee Held.

Bhadana said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.