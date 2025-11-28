HT Syndication

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 28: For the second year in a row, Policybazaar has been certified as a Great Place to Work®, a recognition that reinforces its stature as one of India's most respected and people-first organisations. The honour reflects the deep trust and pride employees place in the company and highlights Policybazaar's continued commitment to creating a workplace where purpose, collaboration and growth define the everyday experience. The certification further underscores the organisation's ongoing investment in progressive people practices and a culture that enables every employee to thrive and excel.

The certification is awarded following a rigorous evaluation of workplace culture, employee experience, and HR practices. Policybazaar's repeated success in this benchmark assessment highlights its focus on building an empowering environment where employees feel valued, supported, and motivated to achieve both personal and professional growth.

Speaking on the achievement, Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech, said: "At Policybazaar, we aim to provide a positive environment where our team can be the best version of themselves and do their life's best work. Over the past year, we have strengthened our employee experience through structured onboarding programs, capability-building interventions, internal mobility enablement, and continuous feedback and engagement mechanisms. We continue to invest in learning, leadership development, and data-driven HR practices to ensure that every employee has the opportunity to evolve and succeed."

Adding to this, Shambhavi Solanki, HR Head, Policybazaar, commented: This certification is a testament to what we do every single day. Getting people to show up is easy, getting them to show up with passion, pride and a sense of belonging is what truly matters, and our numbers speak to that. Over the last three years, our attrition rates have improved by 45% in FY25 as compared to FY23. Policybazaar has always been a people-first organisation where employees and leaders stand on the same ground and contributions are recognised transparently.

Policybazaar's culture is anchored in trust and camaraderie, with employees taking pride in their work, organisational policies and shared values. Alongside capability-building programmes, the organisation prioritises holistic well-being and employee experience through initiatives such as Lead Like Her for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for confidential counselling and support, and a robust Rewards & Recognition framework. Complemented by engaging programmes like Fun Fridays, festival celebrations, Talent Hunts and off-sites, these initiatives create a workplace where people feel supported, valued and genuinely enjoy coming to work.

Great Place to Work® Institute's methodology is globally recognised as the gold standard for evaluating workplace culture, with more than 10,000 organisations from over 60 countries participating each year for workplace assessment, benchmarking, and culture-building initiatives.

About Policybazaar

As India's one of the largest insurance brokers, Policybazaar is committed to making insurance accessible, transparent, and personalised for every Indian and global customer. Since 2008, Policybazaar has empowered over 80.5 million registered users, issued 49.3 million policies, and helped protect 9 million families against death, disease, and disability.

With a dominant market share of over 93% in India's digital insurance aggregator space and over Rs 15,000 crore in annual premium collection (FY24), Policybazaar works with 50+ insurance partners offering products across health, life, motor, and corporate insurance. The company supports customers with 24/7 digital assistance and an on-ground team of 6,000+ insurance advisors, ensuring a seamless experience across all touchpoints.

