In a move mirroring the legendary pirate Gol D. Roger, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has officially hidden the identity of the series titular treasure at the bottom of the sea. The reveal comes as the manga celebrates a historic milestone, surpassing 600 million copies in circulation worldwide. ‘One Piece – Into The Grand Line’ To Screen First Two Episodes in Select Theatres Across US, Canada and Japan.

One Piece Secret Sealed in Ocean Chest

To commemorate the achievement, the official One Piece YouTube channel released a video documenting Oda finally putting pen to paper to reveal what the "One Piece" actually is. However, in a bid to protect the series finale from spoilers, the answer has been locked away in a location nearly impossible for fans to reach. The footage shows Oda writing the long-awaited secret on a piece of paper, which was intentionally obscured from the camera. The document was then folded, placed inside a reinforced treasure chest, and sealed within a specialised pressurised sphere. According to the announcement, the container was shipped to an undisclosed location in the ocean and dropped to a depth of 650 meters. The narrator of the video emphasised the creator's commitment to secrecy, stating, “Until the whole story is revealed, the truth will rest far beyond anyone’s reach.”

Eiichiro Oda Turns ‘One Piece’ Secret Into Real-Life Treasure Hunt

For over two decades, the nature of the One Piece has been the subject of intense global speculation. By physically submerging the answer, Oda has transitioned the mystery from a literary plot point into a real-world challenge for his massive fanbase. While the act serves as a high-concept marketing stunt, it aligns with the core themes of the manga: adventure, the pursuit of dreams, and the search for buried treasure. "Oda is daring his fans to discover his secret," the video suggests, effectively casting the readers in the role of the Straw Hat Pirates. ‘One Piece’ Season 2 First Look Out, Streaming Giant Netflix Renews Manga Adventure Series for 3rd Season (Watch Video)

What Is the ‘One Piece’ - Watch

'One Piece' Final Saga Continues

Despite the physical "treasure" now resting on the seabed, the narrative journey continues in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Oda has previously hinted that the series is approaching its final saga, though new chapters continue to be released most weeks as the plot threads begin to converge. As the manga enters this climactic phase, the physical protection of the ending ensures that the "Great Pirate Era" concludes exactly as the author intended, free from digital leaks or early reveals.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources ( ONE PIECE Official YouTube Channel). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2026 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).