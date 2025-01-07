BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 7: TECNO is kicking off the new year with a bang by dropping a fresh, performance-packed version of its popular POP 9 series. Positioned for performance while remaining trendy and on-point, this variant is crafted for users who seek a perfect blend of style and functionality. With its vibrant design and cutting-edge features, the POP 9 5G continues to set a benchmark for accessible innovation. Priced at just Rs. 10,999, the POP 9 5G will be available on Amazon starting 8th January. The Performance POPs in the POP 9 5G Supreme Performance

With a killer combo of 16GB* RAM (8GB + 8GB virtual), the POP 9 makes gaming, multitasking, and everything else a breeze. Plus, with 128GB of storage, you'll never have to worry about deleting your favorite apps and photos again. Speed and Power

Powered by the MediaTek D6300 processor, this smartphone is all about blazing-fast speeds and super-efficient performance, taking the 5G experience to the next level and tackle all the challenges and demanding tasks for users. Dynamic Visuals

The POP 9 5G is all about an immersive viewing experience with its punch-hole display. Its 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and binge-watching insanely smooth! Whether you're swiping, streaming, or gaming, everything feels superfluid, and the fun never stops! Price and Availability:

The TECNO POP 9 5G's 16GB+128GB variant will be available starting at Rs. 10,999 as part of the special launch offer on Amazon starting 8th January 2025. The smartphone will be available in three stylish colour options: Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud, along with two vibrant mobile skins included in the box.

