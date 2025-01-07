New Delhi, January 7: Samsung Electronics has unveiled its “AI for All” vision at CES 2025 to integrate artificial intelligence into daily life. The initiative is to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into everyday life by making it accessible everywhere. The company is focusing to enhance the user experiences at home and beyond by using AI technology to create a personal and impactful environment for its customers.

Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO, and Head of Samsung’s Device eXperience (DX) Division, opened the press conference at CES 2025 with an overview of a new direction. He highlighted Samsung's dedication to provide a personalised experience through widespread AI implementation. He stated, “This year at CES, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering personalized experiences through our widespread implementation of AI.” Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Confirmed, Coming With Advanced Galaxy AI Features at Galaxy Unpacked Event on January 22, 2025; Check Details.

Jonathan Gabrio, Head of the Connected Experience Center at Samsung Electronics America, elaborated on the company's Home AI aspirations and emphasised to integrate AI throughout the entire connected experience to suit varied lifestyles. Samsung’s Home AI adapts to individuals’ habits to provide a personalised smart home experience, whether for single households or extended families.

Samsung enhances protection with its Knox Matrix, safeguarding data and devices against cyber threats to prioritise security and privacy. Their One UI ensures smooth interoperability across devices, supported by SmartThings and Bixby Voice to offer intelligent and personalised connectivity. Samsung's smart home platform, SmartThings provides intelligent connectivity to millions of users globally.

Samsung is contributing to the development of new technologies in various sectors with SmartThings Pro and working with Samsung Heavy Industries to connect ships via the Matter connectivity standard. The company is also collaborating with Hyundai Motor Group to integrate SmartThings into Hyundai electric vehicles (EV). NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Announced; Check Specifications, Price and Availability.

Inhee Chung, Vice President of the Corporate Sustainability Center, highlighted Samsung’s vision to use AI for a more inclusive world. The company is enhancing accessibility in its devices to enable features like automatic syncing across appliances from smartphones and improving Bixby's capabilities to assist those with low vision by recognising voices and adapting accordingly.

