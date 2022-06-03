New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): National grid operator Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for cooperation in the areas of electricity grid management.

Under the deal, the two organisations have agreed that weather information provided by IMD will be used by the Power System Operators across India for better management of the Indian power system and for the purpose of analysis.

IMD will make available current weather information every hour or at lesser intervals. It will provide weather forecasts of temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction, rainfall up to the next 36 hours for the identified stations, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

It will also provide the snowfall forecast of hilly States and also along the route of important transmission lines passing through hilly terrains. It will provide weather parameters forecast at Renewable Energy plant locations, it said.

Power System Operation Corporation is a wholly-owned Government of India Schedule A enterprise under the Union Ministry of Power. It is responsible to ensure the integrated operation of the National Electricity Grid in a secure manner. It consists of five Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) under The Electricity Act, 2003.

The MoU was signed by S R Narasimhan, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), POSOCO and Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General (DG), IMD at NRLDC, POSOCO office. The meeting was attended by other senior officials from both sides. (ANI)

