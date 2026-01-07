PRCI Ushers in a New Era: Dr. T. Vinayakumar Appointed as Chairman of the Governing Council

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 7: In a vibrant ceremony filled with industry stalwarts and celebratory flair, the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI)--India's premier body for communications professionals--formally installed Dr. T. Vinayakumar as the Chairman of its Governing Council.

With a distinguished career spanning 46 years, Dr. Vinayakumar is a Senior Professional in the realms of Advertising and Public Relations. As the Founder and Senior Partner of Guide PR & Branding and Chairman of Kome Vertika, he brings an unparalleled depth of expertise to the role. A former National President of PRCI, his return to a leadership pinnacle signals a strategic leap forward for the organization.

Established in 2004, by Founder, Chairman Emeritus & Chief Menor M B Jayaram and a group of professionals, the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) has grown into the nation's largest forum for communication professionals. With 60 chapters spanning the length and breadth of India, PRCI is dedicated to fostering excellence in public relations & communication arena.

"Our mission remains steadfast: to provide a platform for professionals to excel and to ensure that the voice of Indian communication resonates on a global stage." -- Dr. T. Vinayakumar, Chairman, GC.

The new Governing Council also constituted. Chinmaye Praveen, K Ravindran, C J Singh, Dr T S Latha, Arijit Majumdar, Dr B K Ravi & Ravi Mahapatra are the new Directors of GC. MB Jayaram,

Srinivas Murthy, Geetha Shanker, (National President),

S Narendra & Dr K R Venugopal will continue as the Directors.

Dr Prashant Venugopal is the new YCC (Young Communicators Club) Chairman. Pashupathi Sharma is the incoming Secretary General and

U S Kutty, Senior Vice President of the National Executive.

PRCI is organising a CEO Meet soon in Delhi. The Foundation day will be celebrated in Kolkata in April and 20th Global Communication Conclave in November at Chandigarh.

Zone and Chapter level programs also will be organised in connection with Daughters Day, World Communications Day, Workshops, Training sessions etc.

World Communicators Council (WCC) is the International Communication Forum under the auspices of PRCI, which has 10 chapters worldwide.

