Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: Kotak General Insurance, a leading contributor of insurance solutions in India is proud to highlight its special features for high-value car insurance policies. Kotak General Insurance aims to provide enhanced coverage and designed benefits for owners of high-value cars with its premium protection offering. In today's automobile market, high-value cars come with an important investment. These cars often possess advanced technology, unique features and higher repair costs. Kotak General Insurance has developed the premium protection, designed to offer exclusive benefits and comprehensive coverage by recognising the specific needs of such car owners. The premium protection is available for high-value cars across various segments for sedans and SUVs. Key features of premium protection:

* Agreed value coverage: High-value cars often appreciate in value over time. Kotak General Insurance guarantees an agreed value payout in case of total loss or theft of the insured vehicle with the premium protection, ensuring that policyholders are adequately compensated.

* Zero depreciation cover: In regular car insurance, depreciation is factored in during claim settlements, which can significantly reduce the claim amount. However, with car insurance from Kotak General Insurance, premium protection is offered through zero depreciation cover, ensuring that policyholders receive full claim settlements without any depreciation deduction.

* Emergency assistance: Kotak General Insurance understands that during emergencies high-value car owners require exceptional service. The premium protection offers round-the-clock emergency assistance services, including on-site repairs, towing facility and alternate transportation arrangements, ensuring that policyholders receive prompt support.

* Personal accident cover: The premium protection includes a comprehensive personal accident cover for the owner-driver, providing protection financially in case of accidental death or permanent disability resulting from a car accident.

For more information on car insurance portfolio and coverage options, please visit Kotak General Insurance.

