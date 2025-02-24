VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24: SecPod Technologies successfully hosted SecPod PREVENT 2025, the world's first cybersecurity conference dedicated entirely to prevention. The event, held in Bengaluru, championed a proactive approach to cybersecurity, signaling a significant shift in the industry from reactive defense to prevention-first strategies.

A key milestone of the conference was the launch of Saner Cloud, SecPod's flagship Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Developed with a prevention-first mindset, Saner Cloud takes a comprehensive approach to cloud security, focusing on minimizing the attack surface, correcting misconfigurations, and mitigating vulnerabilities before they evolve into breaches. This groundbreaking solution is designed to address the modern challenges faced by enterprises in securing cloud environments.

The conference also featured thought-provoking keynotes from industry experts such as Nils Puhlmann, Co-founder of the Cloud Security Alliance, and Adam Pennington, MITRE ATT&CK Lead. Their discussions highlighted pressing topics like AI's role in shaping the future of cybersecurity and the critical need for organizations to adopt prevention-driven frameworks.

Speaking at the event, Chandrashekhar Basavanna, CEO of SecPod Technologies, said, "Cyber threats are evolving faster than ever, and prevention is the only viable path forward. Saner Cloud is designed to change the way enterprises approach cloud security--by identifying and eliminating risks before they turn into breaches."

Since its founding in 2008, SecPod Technologies has established itself as a global leader in cybersecurity innovation. The company specializes in vulnerability management, cloud security, and attack surface reduction, empowering organizations worldwide to stay ahead of emerging threats.

About SecPod Technologies

SecPod Technologies has been at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation since 2008, offering advanced solutions to help businesses strengthen their security posture. The company's expertise spans vulnerability management, endpoint security, and attack surface reduction. SecPod's commitment to continuous improvement and cutting-edge research has made it a trusted partner for enterprises worldwide.

